Plan to refurbish your house? These pro tips will help

August 7, 2021 12:30:01 pm
Refurbishing a space may seem like an overwhelming task. Hence, it is vital to plan the entire process effectively. With a few pro-tips, the process can be handled with ease.
If you are looking for some help, we’ve got you covered with some great tips from Devika Khosla, Creative Director, The Works Interiors.
Take a look:
Take accurate measurements
Make a freehand sketch of the space and take accurate measurements. If need be, measure twice for precise dimensions of the available area. Take inventory of not only the existing items in the room, but also take stock of the pieces that you want to add.
Make a Layout
Make a layout to scale and play around with different permutations and combinations of the furniture you want to place. While deciding the furniture layout, keep in mind that there should be ease of movement and flow.
Mood boards
Mood boards are the perfect starting point for any design project. Visual concepts are an inspiration and make you feel empowered. So, create a mood board that allows you to collect ideas, colour schemes, textures, materials and design a coherent design concept.
Visualise
If possible, work on a perspective view to better perceive your space. With a 3D view of the space, you will be able to see the space in its entirety. This helps in deciding the final look.
Material selection
Once the layout and 3D’s are in place, select and purchase materials before beginning any execution on site. Keep in mind that sourcing and deliveries can take longer than expected. In order to avoid unnecessary delays once the work starts, it is advisable to plan ahead.
Start from the ground up
For any room, it’s advisable to start from the ground up, that is, deciding on the floor covering first. Think about the floor finish first; this will dictate how other pieces are
layered in that space.
Lighting design
Lighting has a significant impact on aesthetics, functionality, emotions, and well- being and cannot be ignored. Take inventory of the existing lighting and the amount of natural light the room receives. Create larger windows if need be, to let as much natural light filter in. One must also check if there are sufficient plug points and light points. If not, new points need to be added, and these should be planned in advance.
Upcycle and recycle
When you refurbish your space, keep the environment in mind and see if any existing furniture pieces can be upcycled or recycled. By changing the finishing, size and style of an existing piece, it will be as good as new!
Wall finish
An array of wall finishes are available these days, such as paints, concrete look, tiles etc., most of which can be slightly time-consuming. In case you are short on time and wish to achieve quicker results, you can use wallpaper.
Plan and stay on track
Renovation and refurbishments can be tedious and lengthy processes. If planned systematically with various teams and contractors, you can avoid delays and stay within the budget bracket.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-