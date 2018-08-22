For refugees in India, celebrating Eid is a bitter-sweet affair

For refugees, celebrating Eid brings with it a reminder of their loss. For refugees, celebrating Eid brings with it a reminder of their loss.

“Eid would mean fun fare for us back at home. But here, we do not feel it at all. Friends and family sometimes send over nuts and dry fruits. That’s mostly it. There is no place to sacrifice an animal. People generally resort to sacrificing it in their basements or on their terraces. I do not, because who would clean it all? I do not like it. For Eid, we just pray. Some people I know go to Lodhi Gardens to celebrate it – something that even after all these years, still goes over my head,” chuckles Wahid Rahman, 35, an Afghan refugee who stays in Delhi’s Afghan colony.

Eid al-Adha, or Bakr-id, is celebrated to mark Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice and God’s compassion towards him. Muslims sacrifice a male goat and feast on it. The significance of the festival lies in the ritual of sacrificing an animal. The meat is then gifted to friends and family, distributed among the poor to make sure no one feels left out on this day, and a part of it is cooked at home. Sumptuous delicacies including mutton biryani, gosht korma, keema-kaleji and a wide range of desserts such as phirni, sheer khurma and kheer are prepared to be shared with others.

But not everyone is so lucky. For refugees, who have had to flee their homes, Eid presents a different picture. Most of them have lost their families and close friends and their plan to build a future from almost nothing is often met with great struggle. India, although not a signatory to the United Nations Convention On The Rights Of Refugees, is home to more than 30 lakh refugees from 30 different countries. We spoke to a few refugees to find out what they feel about celebrating Eid in India.

Mirwes Hamdar, 50, served in the Afghan army. A father to eight children, Mirwez worries, “I have to beg my friends and family back in Afghanistan to send me money. It is difficult to find rooms here. It is also difficult to find jobs. What would you do if you were in our place?”

He continues, “We just want some sukoon (peace). People do not trust us. Even if some locals are nice, police keep frisking us for our identities. We are also very, very tired of giving bribes here”. To which, Wahid Rahman gives his nod, “Too much bribe here”.

Mirwes Hamdar and Wahid Rahman, who like to call themselves “Kabul ke Pathan” (Pathans from Kabul) are friends now. On asking why they left Afghanistan, Rahman, says in broken Hindi, “thoda thoda Taliban se bhaag rahe hai. Mahaul has been spoilt for us in Afghanistan”. (We are trying to escape from the Taliban. Afghanistan is no longer the same.)

While for people like Hamdar and Rahman, Kabul’s Eid is reduced to memories, Ali Jauhar, 23, a Rohingyan refugee and a student of Political Science in Delhi University has a unique way of celebrating the festival.

Delhi’s Zakir Nagar houses a camp where unaccompanied Rohingyan refugee children live. Ali, who fled from Myanmar when he was 10 years old and entered India only when he was 17, had to stay in refugee camps for seven years. “I know how it feels. So I go and celebrate it with them to make them feel nice.” But even for Ali Eid in India, “does not feel like a celebration. It just feels like another holiday.”

Abdul Fatah, 10, a Somalian refugee who stays with his mom in Delhi’s Wazirabad area misses his home. Abdul fled Somalia with his mom and brother in 2016. He lost his father and his sister to the al Shabaab group. They were shot inside his home. His elder brother died on a boat on the way to Libya. For Abdul, Eid is a reminder of his loss. “I miss my friends, my family. We do not have many people here. I miss going to the park with everyone”, Abdul says.

“Would you like to go back?”

“Yes. I’d go back in time, if given a chance, but not back to Somalia”, Abdul’s mom Shukri says.

Memories of home, obviously, are strong. But for the refugees, going back might never be an option. Eid al-Adha or Bakr-id holds a special place in their hearts – a place that seems quite distant now. Hopefully, not for long.

