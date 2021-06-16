‘Had panic attacks for three weeks before I started’: Reese Witherspoon on working in ‘Wild’

Reese Witherspoon recently opened up about her experience of working on her 2014 film Wild. Speaking with Cheryl Strayed, the Big Little Lies actor said it was quite an experience, and she suffered panic attacks prior to shooting. A report in People quotes her as saying, “I was so scared to do that, Tracee. I had hypnosis, I was so scared. I was having panic attacks for three weeks before I started.”

“There was the nudity, sexuality, and drug-use aspect, but also being alone on camera with no other actors. I hadn’t ever been alone in scenes for days and days. There were probably 25 days of the shoot where I had no other actor opposite me. It was just me and a camera and a backpack. I was like, ‘Is this going to be so boring?'” the actor added.

How cool to be @InterviewMag’s Summer Cover! 😎 AND to get to chat with the always brilliant @TraceeEllisRoss. Check out our interview on everything from chasing your dreams to cathartic cry sessions and why dancing in your kitchen is the best therapy. 📸: by @StevieDance pic.twitter.com/A5I6DdVvpT — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) June 15, 2021

She further shared that she would not work that hard again. “And Cheryl Strayed’s book was so beautiful and sacred to me because it spoke to me so deeply about how we as women have to save ourselves. There’s no mother or father coming to save us. There’s no spouse. I thought it was radical that at the end of the film, she ends up with no family, no money, no job, no partner, and she’s happy…I don’t know if I’ll ever work that hard again, but it changed me on a cellular level,” The Morning Show star said.

Recently, School of Rock actor Brian Falduto also spoke on how deeply his character in the film affected his life. Essaying the role of a gay character complicated his relationship with his sexuality.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle