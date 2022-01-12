No late night binges and other habits Reese Witherspoon is working on for a better life

Besides being one of this generation’s most popular actors with an elaborate oeuvre of work, Reese Witherspoon is also a businesswoman and an Instagram influencer we didn’t know we needed.

As such, the founder of Reese’s Book Club, Hello Sunshine, a page dedicated to “change the narrative for women”, and clothing and retail brand Draper James, frequently shares health, fitness, diet, and mindfulness tips with her 27 million+ strong followers.

Recently, the Legally Blonde star shared a video on habits, writing in her caption, “Are there any that have improved your daily life?” In the video, she talked about some habits that she is working towards everyday to improve her life, “like walking the dog everyday”. She then mentioned a book, Atomic Habits by James Clear, which, she said, was about “how the habits that you do every single day really can change your life.”

She further elaborated: “So if you’re doing something that’s 1 per cent better for you every single day, you’re going to get 1 per cent better every day. If you’re doing something that’s 1 per cent worse for you everyday, you’re gonna get worse everyday.”

In the caption, Reese also listed some habits that she practiced everyday:

1. Start the day with a big glass of water.

2. Get 10 minutes of outdoor light.

3. Spend 30-60 minutes reading without distraction everyday.

4. In bed by 10pm. *no late night TV binges. Try to get 8 hours of rest!

She concluded by asking, “what kind of habits do you have that you want to work on, or also that have just changed your life?”

