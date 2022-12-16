Reduce screen time, exercise, and eat fruits and veggies to prevent teenage acne, says nutritionist

Acne is a common skin problem that is seen in both adults as well as teenagers. In the latter, it is commonly seen during the transition period — from a child to an adult — when the body goes through a lot of hormonal changes. But, is this acne preventable? If so, what can be done about it?

Taking to Instagram, team Rujuta explained in a video that teenage acne are breakouts that are seen on the face, between the period of 8 years and 18 years. Unlike adult acne, it does not leave a mark or a scar, provided one does not pick on it or pinch it. Also, this form of acne is seen on the top layer of the skin, and therefore, does not stay for long.

What causes teenage acne?

Nutritionist Ghazal Furniturewala explained that it is caused by the production of excessive sebum — which is an oil under the skin.

How to reduce teenage acne?

According to the nutritionist, the following things have to be kept in mind:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

1. Keep your stress levels down: There are many reasons why teenagers are stressed, but it can help if they reduce their daily screen time by 30 minutes. It will decrease the production of stress hormone cortisol, along with sebum, said Furniturewala.

2. Exercise: The expert said that around this time, the focus on academics increases, and children tend to keep sports and other physical activities on the back burner. But, this is not a reason to not move the body, said the nutritionist, adding that it is important to exercise, play daily for 60-90 minutes. Teenagers can also try rock climbing, skiing, skating, yoga and trekking.

ALSO READ | Don’t miss out on these skincare habits in your 20s

3. Proper food (what to eat and avoid): According to the expert, the food items that must absolutely be avoided are chips, colas, biscuits, energy drinks and packaged foods. In terms of what teenagers must eat, they ought to consume fruits and vegetables that have a lot of vitamin A that is good for the skin.

Advertisement

Include the following foods in your diet — dry apricot, pumpkin, green vegetables at least once a week; handful of nuts, ghee and makhan (butter) daily for essential fats; root vegetables and tubers like suran, sweet potato, arbi to smoothen the hormonal transition.

What do you think of these tips?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!