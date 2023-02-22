Red light therapy — a magical cure for skin problems or just a fad; find out here

Red light therapy (RLT) is gaining momentum as an emerging skin treatment with promising results. Talking about it, Dr Batul Patel, celebrity dermatologist and founder of The Bombay Skin Clinic said that this treatment uses low-wavelength red light to improve the appearance of the skin. “It has been used to reduce wrinkles, scars, redness, acne, and other medical conditions,” she told indianexpress.com, adding that the low-wavelength red light produces a biochemical effect in cells to make more energy, which in turn helps cells work more efficiently to rejuvenate and repair the damage.

Following are the benefits of RLT, according to the expert:

*Improves skin complexion and builds collagen to reduce wrinkles

*Helps cure acne

*Improves hair growth in people with androgenetic alopecia

*Helps with sun damage

*Reduces psoriasis lesions

*Prevents recurrent cold sores of Herpes simplex virus (HSV) infections

*Helps diminish scars

*It is suggested as an alternative treatment option for patients with vitiligo

*Reduces hypertrophic scars and keloids

According to Dr Patel, it is different from other laser and intense pulsed light (IPL) therapies as it doesn’t cause damage to the skin surface. “Laser and pulsed light therapies work by causing controlled damage to the outer layer of the skin, which then induces tissue repair. RLT, on the other hand, bypasses this harsh step by directly stimulating regeneration of the skin,” she said, explaining that the light emitted by RLT penetrates roughly 5 millimeters below the skin’s surface.

How often should one do red light therapy?

To see significant benefits, a series of in-office treatments are typically needed. A treatment may be needed each week for about a month. Then maintenance treatments may be needed every month or every few months. Some at-home devices may also require a substantial time commitment. One might need to use the device twice a day for 30 to 60 minutes for four to five weeks. Other devices take just a few minutes a day.

What are the risks associated with red light therapy?

The risks linked with RLT are rare, however it may cause:

*Increased inflammation

*Rash

*Redness

*Pain

Who should avoid the therapy?

*People taking certain medications that increase their sensitivity to sunlight, such as isotretinoin and lithium.

*Those with a history of certain conditions, including skin cancer and inherited eye diseases.

What precautions should one take before and after the therapy?

Before the therapy: In general, the use of salicylic acids, BHAs, and retinols is encouraged in the days leading up to your RLT treatment. These ingredients can help to clear clogged pores, keep skin moisturised, and help in healthy cell growth. These can all maximise the results of the treatment. It’s best not to introduce any new products to your skin right before your appointment, as there is always a risk of adverse reaction to a product you’ve never used before.

Products to avoid: One of the most important things to avoid leading up to your RLT appointment is the use of sunscreen. That’s because sunscreens can actually block the infrared light waves that are used during a session. This can inhibit your results, so be sure to avoid applying sunscreen immediately before your scheduled appointment.

Other tips to prepare: Another step you can take to prepare your skin for RLT is to use a face massager or face roller in the hour or so leading up to your appointment. These rollers can stimulate blood circulation to the treatment area, which can maximise the effectiveness of your RLT session.

After the therapy: There isn’t a recovery time for the therapy. Besides being careful about sun exposure in the 48 hours after treatment, you can return to your normal routine.

