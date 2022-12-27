Hyperpigmentation: Red flags you should never ignore

Pigmentation — which is the changing of the skin colour — is one of the most common skincare concerns that affect many people. While it can be triggered by many factors, pigmentation — which if of two types: hyperpigmentation and hypopigmentation — can be controlled by taking proper care of the skin. As such, here’s Dr Rashmi Shetty, a dermatologist, sharing the red flags for hyperpigmentation (when the skin colour becomes darker), and some dos and don’ts on her Instagram account to help you make informed choices when it comes to your skin.

Sunscreen

The importance of applying sunscreen every day can’t be stressed enough as the harsh sun rays can cause pigmentation and even worsen it. “Wearing sunscreen through the day is non-negotiable. Make sure to reapply sunscreen every four hours, especially, if you are prone to pigmentation or you already have pigmentation,” said Dr Rashmi in the video.

She added that sunscreen is a must even if it is a cloudy day, or you are indoors, or you are exposed to blue light from electronics.

Moisturiser

It is important to keep the skin well-hydrated. The expert suggested applying a moisturiser based on your skin type every single day and night. “Barrier repair is very important,” she said. Also, she suggested incorporating hydrating foods as well as foods rich in fatty acids along with supplements that hydrate your skin from within,” she added.

Self medication

“Do not self medicate or treat hyperpigmentation on your own,” she warned. “Google may be a good way to become more aware, but some things you must leave to the experts such as skin health, acne, pigmentation. Self-treating can worsen your pigmentation,” said Dr Rashmi.

Using harsh ingredients/actives or using too many products

Always use ingredients that are gentle on the skin. using too many products may bear results but they will make your skin more sensitive and prone to further pigmentation.

Physical exfoliation or scrubbing

People think scrubbing their skin with physical exfoliators would take off the dirt from the face. “If you think you can rub away the pigmentation, it’s not happening,” she said.

She suggested including niacinamide, vitamin C, kojic acid, azelaic acid, liquorice, berry extracts, AHAs, and arbutin to reduce pigmentation. Also, it is best to apply pigment-lightening ingredients at night and focus on protecting and hydrating skin during the day.

“However, you can apply some ingredients like niacinamide and arbutin during the day. Also, your skincare, food, and supplements must include ingredients that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties,” said Dr Rashmi.

Adding, Dr Chandni Jain Gupta, Dermatology, Venereology and Cosmetology, said, “While hyperpigmentation can affect any person of any skin type/colour, it usually affects people with darker skin tones because these people already have higher melanin content present in their skin. There are several different types of hyperpigmentation including melasma, sunspots and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, all of which are treated using different plans by a dermatologist. Homecare routines like the use of sunscreen and other creams with Aloe vera are some of the ways that can help in improving cases of hyperpigmentation.”

