Rebel Wilson opens up about the time when she was at her ‘unhealthiest’

Rebel Wilson has often talked about her physical transformation in the past — the way she has lost so much weight. Now, she has opened up about a particularly difficult period in her life, which prompted her to rely on junk food.

In a new Instagram post, the 41-year-old actor has shared a throwback picture with tennis star Novak Djokovic, revealing that when the picture was taken, she was at her “unhealthiest”.

In the caption, the Australian actor wrote: “Okay so I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself…but found this old photo in my emails and was like: whoa! I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest – being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. (Sic)”

Wilson continued saying that at that time, she was “using food to numb my emotions”.

“My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time. I didn’t think highly of myself and wasn’t valuing myself how I should have. It’s interesting that I’m still smiling and still trying to be active…”

The photograph was taken at a charity tennis tournament event. The actor wrote that “despite being in so much pain”, she looks back at that girl and is so “proud of what she’s become and achieved”.

“And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like. But it’s never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible.”

Wilson pointed out that the process of working on yourself can take time, and that it is all right. “It’s not a race and it’s not a competition – it’s about respecting yourself and doing what’s best for YOU. So if you’re out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: keep smiling and keep trying to be active! Love you guys ”

Sometime last year, the actor had opened up about her weight-loss journey, explaining that she was eating a high-protein diet. Earlier, she was eating up to “3000 calories most days” and “would still be hungry”. “So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging, because I didn’t used to eat a lot of meat. I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast,” the Isn’t It Romantic actor had told People magazine.

