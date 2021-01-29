Rebel Wilson opens up on how people treat her differently after weight loss

Rebel Wilson, who made news with her dramatic weight loss, recently opened up on how she was treated differently by society after her transformation.

The Pitch Perfect actor spoke about her experience during her appearance on The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin, where she shared how people now held doors open for her or even carry her groceries.

On being asked if her weight loss has changed her, she asserted it did not as she has always been confident about herself. “I like to think I looked good at all sizes and stuff and I’ve always been quite confident. So it wasn’t like I wasn’t confident and then now I’m, like, super confident,” she was quoted as saying by Independent.

The 40-year-old actor also expressed her amusement at the amount of public attention one gets on losing weight, “when there is so much going on in the world.”

She added, “I think what’s been really interesting to me is how other people treat you. Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you.”

Earlier, Wilson had revealed she was paid a “lot of money to be bigger” for the benefit of her acting career. “I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times which kind of can mess with your head a bit,” she said in an interview with The Sun.

“It’s not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number. It’s more than that, it’s about dealing mentally with why I was overeating,” she had said at the time.

