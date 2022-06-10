scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
Rebel Wilson comes out on Instagram, shares a picture with her ‘Disney Princess’

Wilson's post received a lot of positivity and people commented with rainbow hearts, calling them a "power couple"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 10, 2022 8:00:59 pm
Rebel Wilson, Rebel Wilson news, Rebel Wilson coming out, Rebel Wilson partner, Rebel Wilson partner, Rebel Wilson Pride Month, love is love, indian express newsEarlier this year, Wilson had confirmed that she is "now happily in a relationship". (Photo: Instagram/@rebelwilson)

Amid the ongoing Pride Month, Rebel Wilson has come out via an Instagram post, introducing her partner to the world as her “Disney Princess”.

The Australian actor shared a selfie of the two of them, smiling at the camera, writing in the caption: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove [Sic]”

Earlier this year, Wilson had confirmed that she is “now happily in a relationship”, while appearing on an episode of the U Up? podcast, but had refused to divulge details about her love interest.

The 42-year-old had merely revealed a “mutual friend” had set them up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

“I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend set up. He’d known both of us for at least five years each, and was like, ‘Yeah, I think you two would hit it off,’ and then we did,” she was quoted as saying.

But in her latest post on Instagram, the Isn’t It Romantic actor has not only proudly come out, but has also introduced her partner as Ramona Agruma.

Agruma’s Instagram account is private, but her bio states she is the founder of Lemon Ve Limon, a Los Angeles-based clothing brand, and a brand ambassador for Bee Goddess Jewellery.

Wilson’s post has received a lot of positivity and love, with people commenting with rainbow hearts and calling them a “power couple”.

