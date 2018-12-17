Want a healthier lifestyle? Try arranging your house with these simple tricks

The space we live in is more important than what meets the eye. Apart from adding to the aesthetics, it turns out that a well arranged and decorated place might help in speeding up your health and weight loss goals. According to a few studies, the arrangements and things you pick for your house can add to developing productive and healthy habits.

Here are a few tips for you to redecorate your living space and aid your weight loss journey.

Rearrange your pantry

Many people crave for ice-cream, candies, chips and other junk items that can pack on the pounds. Keeping your trigger food items in your pantry or refrigerator can derail your healthy eating lifestyle. Keeping these unhealthy foods out of your house and replacing them with healthier options can save you from binge eating on empty calories.

Try curtains in darker shade

A new study published by the American Journal of Epidemiology says that there is a relationship between getting a good night’s sleep and maintaining a healthy weight. Participants who slept in dark rooms were 21 percent less likely to be obese than those sleeping in the rooms with light. The main sleep hormone produced by our bodies, melatonin, get disrupted if a person doesn’t get a proper sleep, adding to the weight gain.

Avoid gadgets before sleep

Staying up during the night in the glow of a TV or laptop is a poor lifestyle habit. Keeping off gadgets an hour before you hit the sack can help you stay away from packing on those extra pounds.

Choose your crockery wisely

One of the key factors of portion control is the size and colour of your bowl or plate. There is a common tendency of filling the empty space when you eat in large plates or large bowls.

Keep your fitness gear ready

It is advisable to keep your workout outfits right in front of your eyes or at a noticeable place in your house so that you are reminded of your fitness goals and when you want to hit the gym, your gear is close at hand.