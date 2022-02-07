It is important to read the ingredients that go into your skincare; here’s why

Skincare is and should be an important part of your everyday routine. There are different types of products that suit people with different skin types. One needs to research a bit before choosing something; remember, the research also includes figuring out what kinds of ingredients have been used to make the product.

Why is it important?

Aakriti Kundral, the brand manager at Hottest Ex — a non-toxic, cruelty-free safe skincare line for all skin types — says while skincare is very crucial to sustain and improve your skin health — especially given the fast lifestyle we live — slapping on anything on the skin can do more damage than good, as your skin is delicate and requires utmost care and attention.

“Identifying the right products with great and suitable ingredients is crucial. Read the product label before making the choice,” she says.

Kundral adds that in the ever-evolving skincare market that has an endless number of products, it is important to know what goes into your skin, as “it helps you make a better-informed decision”. “Knowing the ingredients changes your whole perception, and is the perfect way to identify what suits your skin type. As individuals, we have different skin types and concerns that we want to address, and there are specific ingredients that work more effectively than others. Figuring out these ingredients that can offer you the most effective results is key,” she explains.

Kundral also says a huge part of the skincare industry’s consumers “did not have the required knowledge of what they were putting on their skin”. “But, that is changing quickly, and people are becoming more aware. There is a drastic drift towards cruelty-free, non-toxic, and natural products, as people are done with putting harsh ingredients on their skin. So, the next time, while you shop for skincare products, make sure you are aware of what’s going to be on your skin, because it deserves the best,” she concludes.

