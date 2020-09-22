Raveena Tandon shares effective ‘ancient remedy’ to prevent hair fall; try it out

Raveena Tandon shared some tips to boost hair growth and prevent hair fall. (Source: officialraveenatandon/Instagram)

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram recently to share an ancient remedy for strengthening hair and preventing hair fall.

In an Instagram video, the Andaz Apna Apna actor talked about how most people these days complain of excessive hair fall that can be caused by various factors like tension, stress, shampoo made of harmful ingredients, chemicals in water, among others.

Raveena suggested using amla (Indian gooseberry) to ensure good and healthy hair. “So, if you have thin or falling hair, eat a few amlas every day,” said the actor.

Amla hair pack

Raveena also suggested applying amla on the scalp. For this, boil around six amlas in a cup of milk till it turns soft. Remove the seeds and mash the amla pulp thoroughly in the milk. Now massage the pulp gently on your scalp and leave it for about 15 minutes before washing off with warm water.

The best part about using this hair pack is that one need not use shampoo after this, said Raveena. “Because the sourness in the amla removes all dirt from the hair, leaving it clean and silky.”

The Maatr actor suggested applying the amla hair pack twice a week.

How amla benefits the hair

Amla is rich in vitamin C and E, tannins, phosphorous, iron and calcium. According to Healthline, the high concentration of vitamin E in amla boosts hair growth, while vitamin C and other antioxidants keep the scalp healthy, subsequently reducing dandruff and resulting in healthier hair.

Will you try this?

