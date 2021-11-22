scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 22, 2021
MUST READ

Raveena Tandon dedicates new tattoo to ‘four-legged magnificent creatures’

"Lot of pet lovers commemorate the memory of their furry friends by engraving a mark of their paw or even their portrait on the body. We usually do a couple of them every week," said Lokesh Verma of Devil'z Tattooz

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 22, 2021 5:30:48 pm
raveena tandonRaveena Tandon gets inked again. (Source: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)

Animals are an essential part of the ecosystem. While some are best suited to the wild, many others are adopted as pets by people owing to the unconditional love and support they provide. As such, it is only natural for people to remember them for eternity, and dedicate a little something to them in return.

That is exactly what Raveena Tandon did — dedicated their latest tattoo to ‘four-legged magnificent creatures’.

ALSO READ |Raveena Tandon keeps it elegant in this black outfit; see pics

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video in which she can be seen getting four paws inked on her hand.

“Dedicated to all the four-legged magnificent creatures of this planet… got inked again,” she said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The tattoo studio also shared a video of the Mohra actor getting the tattoo done.

ALSO READ |Raveena Tandon: My daughter is my digital guru

“Just a little glimpse into @officialraveenatandon‘s tattoo journey! From working on a design together, to her sitting like a champ, Raveena and @rashathadani were a treat to work with! Not the first time maestro @sameer.patange has worked on her but every time they both work together, there’s so much positivity felt all around,” the studio wrote.

As per Lokesh Verma, founder, Devil’z Tattooz, “a dog is the man’s best friend and it will never leave your side. So it is only common so see people getting a portrait of their dog or its paw print tattooed. The process is fairly simple. You can either get a realistic or a miniature portrait of your pet, a print of their paw or maybe even a picture of the paw itself as a memory for life,” he told indianexpress.com.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Devil’z Tattooz (@devilztattooz)

Adding that the demand for such tattoos is on the rise, he said, “I feel it is a way of reciprocating the selfless love that the pets give to their owner. We usually do a couple of them every week,” he shared.

Confused about what design to get inked with?

Experts suggest that since most tattoos are permanent, one should choose something that they believe in and would still like to look at it even after 10 years. Mainly something that is positive and inspirational.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Jennifer Lopez
The American Music Awards 2021 red carpet: A look at who wore what

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 22: Latest News

Advertisement