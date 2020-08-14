Raveena Tandon: My daughter is my digital guru

Raveena Tandon is known for her strong on-screen performances. (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Raveena Tandon is known for her strong on-screen performances. (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Raveena Tandon, one of the most popular Bollywood actors in the ’90s, is known for her performances in movies like Mohra, Andaz Apna Apna, Dulhe Raja, and has also won a National Award for Daman. While she may have been away from the big screen for a while, Raveena has been extremely active on social media, especially during the lockdown during which she shared videos with her daughter.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, the Tip Tip Barsa Paani actor talked about her lockdown experiences, how she ensures the health of her family, and of course her dance-challenge videos which went viral on social media.

Excerpts:

The lockdown has affected everyone. How has it been for you?

Well, lockdown brought in its set of restrictions, and initially it was overwhelming but gradually we adapted. I went back to hobbies I wasn’t getting time for. I also got to spend a lot of time together with my family — we cook, dance together, play indoor games, exercise, have random conversations. We try to have fun and make the most of the time we get together.

You shared a lot of Instagram videos with your daughter during the lockdown. How was it to spend so much time with her at home?

It was really fun making those dance-challenge videos, working out together at home, having movie nights and much more. We have a gala time together. My daughter has been my digital guru when it comes to having fun on the internet and she’s always been great company to hang out with. I get to learn so many things that a millennial does. It’s been a journey for both of us. So yes, I have been enjoying our time together.

The current health crisis has made everyone realise the importance of eating healthy and building immunity. Do you have a secret mantra?

I have always stressed on the importance of healthy eating. It’s very important how you treat your body; and especially at a growing age, when the kids are young, nutrients play a crucial role. Their body is still developing, and hence vitamins, protein, and calcium are necessary. A dairy-rich diet is essential for holistic growth and development of the kids. I believe it’s very important what you feed your child and the physical activities they are involved in. It’s also very important to have healthy conversations with them, so you understand their sentiments well.

However, it can be challenging to make children eat healthy food. As a mother, what would you suggest?

It does get challenging sometimes, especially when you have tried all your tricks, but the child still doesn’t want to eat what you offer. I would suggest trying to make food more presentable, kids love something that looks delicious. If it looks good, they will want to try it in the first go. Moms can also experiment, like make a banana or strawberry smoothie, so they have dairy along with the benefit of fruits. The best option, I would say, is to give them Nutrinos every day, it’s loved by kids and approved by mothers. It has all the natural goodness of dairy and is rich in protein, calcium, and vitamin A and D.

How did you ensure the health of your family during this time?

I have always given importance to both physical and mental health. We have been experimenting a lot with our workouts, and with the digital medium at its peak, you have access to so much of content. You can choose different Zumba sessions, dance sessions, or do power yoga. We also give a lot of stress on the importance of healthy food. A diet rich in dairy, fruits, vegetables is a must. We also ensure to spend a lot of ‘me-times’ where each one of us just tries to have that self-space and we indulge in things we like to do. So all of this together is what we have been doing.

What was the most challenging thing for you during the lockdown, and also the slightly better part of it?

I think with your family being around, all seems good. I am having a lovely time with them here, and we all are being each other’s best support.

What are the things that are a big no-no for you as a family when it comes to health and wellness?

There are no hard rules that we follow, anything that’s fun and healthy is what we love.

What has been your biggest learning as a parent during this period?

Parenting is a constant learning journey. We must understand the needs of our child — physical as well as mental. Currently, with a decrease in physical activities, we as parents should see how we can still keep the physical activities with our kids ongoing. What food can we give to them that they would love eating and at the same time it’s nutritious. I think it’s really important that all parents spend a good amount of time with their children. They can participate in fun activities like dance sessions, exercising, playing board games, or cooking. Cooking can be fun and informative. You not only teach your kids how to cook but can also make them aware of the benefits of vegetables, fruits. Make simple things like fruit smoothies, salads, etc. Apart from all this, please ensure you give your child a nutrient-rich diet.

What does your fitness routine look like? Do you exercise daily?

Yes, I make sure I exercise daily. If I have a busy day, then I exercise for half an hour instead of an hour, but I try to keep it a part of my routine.

How can one ensure that kids grow up healthy?

As mothers, we are always worried about our child’s health. We want to make sure we are giving them the best. But kids can be fussy. Junk food is also an issue a lot of moms face. Hence, something that has essential vitamins, proteins, and calcium is important. Nutrinos is designed especially for kids between the ages of 3-8 years. Apart from that, most can partner with their children in fun exercise sessions. It all contributes towards the holistic growth and development of kids in a fun and enjoyable manner.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd