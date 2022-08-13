scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Raveena Tandon serves ‘BFF goals’ as she steps out for a lunch date with her friends

“BFFs, a healthy lunch, a heart to heart, dark chocolate almond pastry, laughter and selfies, the best afternoon therapy ever,” she captioned the post.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 13, 2022 7:10:06 pm
Raveena TandonRaveena Tandon donned casual wear as she went for a day out with friends (Source: Varinder Chawla)

It is always a good option to catch up with your friends. But if you are still feeling lazy enough to go out, Raveena Tandon’s pictures with her friends will surely make you want to go out on a lunch date with your BFFs.

The actor recently took to Instagram to share a series of endearing pictures with her friends as she went out on a lunch date with them. “BFFs, a healthy lunch, a heart to heart, dark chocolate almond pastry, laughter and selfies, the best afternoon therapy ever,” she captioned the post.

In the first picture, Raveena posed with her friends- Neelam Kothari Soni and Monicaa Wadhwani. The actor wore a pink coloured shirt and teamed it with distressed blue jeans. Perfectly blow-dried hair and her glossy pink lip shade complemented her look. Neelam also kept it casual as she donned a blue denim shirt and black pants. The trio gave major friendship goals with their pictures.

Raveena Tandon The trio looked chic as they stepped out for lunch (Source: Raveena Tandon/ Instagram)

In another click, the actor posed with Neelam and we love how the duo looks. Among others, Farah Khan Kunder complimented the trio and jokingly wrote, ” You all looking great except the lunch.”

Raveena Tandon The actors kept their day out casually fashionable (Source: Raveena Tandon/ Instagram)

She also posted a picture wherein she posed alone. Her gold neckpiece and her pout were hard to miss.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) 

In another click, she was seen devouring some yummy food as she enjoyed her friends-day out.

Raveena Raveena Tandon having some yummy lunch with her friends (Source: Raveena Tandon/ Instagram)

Neelam also showed love for her friends as she reposted a picture with her group.

What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it's high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dream
Raveena Raveena and her friends went out on a lunch date (Source: Raveena Tandon/ Instagram)

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushd...
Newsmakers of the Week | TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, new Chhattisgarh BJP...
Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill now fails Centre test twice, but ...
What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

Cricket chases the American dream

Independence Day: Events that define India's journey

JEE Main, NEET to be merged with CUET for students' benefit: UGC chief

