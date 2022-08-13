Raveena Tandon serves ‘BFF goals’ as she steps out for a lunch date with her friends

August 13, 2022 7:10:06 pm
It is always a good option to catch up with your friends. But if you are still feeling lazy enough to go out, Raveena Tandon’s pictures with her friends will surely make you want to go out on a lunch date with your BFFs.
The actor recently took to Instagram to share a series of endearing pictures with her friends as she went out on a lunch date with them. “BFFs, a healthy lunch, a heart to heart, dark chocolate almond pastry, laughter and selfies, the best afternoon therapy ever,” she captioned the post.
In the first picture, Raveena posed with her friends- Neelam Kothari Soni and Monicaa Wadhwani. The actor wore a pink coloured shirt and teamed it with distressed blue jeans. Perfectly blow-dried hair and her glossy pink lip shade complemented her look. Neelam also kept it casual as she donned a blue denim shirt and black pants. The trio gave major friendship goals with their pictures.
In another click, the actor posed with Neelam and we love how the duo looks. Among others, Farah Khan Kunder complimented the trio and jokingly wrote, ” You all looking great except the lunch.”
She also posted a picture wherein she posed alone. Her gold neckpiece and her pout were hard to miss.
In another click, she was seen devouring some yummy food as she enjoyed her friends-day out.
Neelam also showed love for her friends as she reposted a picture with her group.
