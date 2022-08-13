Raveena Tandon serves ‘BFF goals’ as she steps out for a lunch date with her friends

It is always a good option to catch up with your friends. But if you are still feeling lazy enough to go out, Raveena Tandon’s pictures with her friends will surely make you want to go out on a lunch date with your BFFs.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The actor recently took to Instagram to share a series of endearing pictures with her friends as she went out on a lunch date with them. “BFFs, a healthy lunch, a heart to heart, dark chocolate almond pastry, laughter and selfies, the best afternoon therapy ever,” she captioned the post.

Also Read | | Selena Gomez set BFF goals with Taylor Swift as they celebrated her 30th birthday

In the first picture, Raveena posed with her friends- Neelam Kothari Soni and Monicaa Wadhwani. The actor wore a pink coloured shirt and teamed it with distressed blue jeans. Perfectly blow-dried hair and her glossy pink lip shade complemented her look. Neelam also kept it casual as she donned a blue denim shirt and black pants. The trio gave major friendship goals with their pictures.

The trio looked chic as they stepped out for lunch (Source: Raveena Tandon/ Instagram) The trio looked chic as they stepped out for lunch (Source: Raveena Tandon/ Instagram)

In another click, the actor posed with Neelam and we love how the duo looks. Among others, Farah Khan Kunder complimented the trio and jokingly wrote, ” You all looking great except the lunch.”

The actors kept their day out casually fashionable (Source: Raveena Tandon/ Instagram) The actors kept their day out casually fashionable (Source: Raveena Tandon/ Instagram)

She also posted a picture wherein she posed alone. Her gold neckpiece and her pout were hard to miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

In another click, she was seen devouring some yummy food as she enjoyed her friends-day out.

Also Read | | Why do we find making new friends so hard as adults?

Raveena Tandon having some yummy lunch with her friends (Source: Raveena Tandon/ Instagram) Raveena Tandon having some yummy lunch with her friends (Source: Raveena Tandon/ Instagram)

Neelam also showed love for her friends as she reposted a picture with her group.

Advertisement

Raveena and her friends went out on a lunch date (Source: Raveena Tandon/ Instagram) Raveena and her friends went out on a lunch date (Source: Raveena Tandon/ Instagram)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!