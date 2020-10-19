Raveena Tandon shares bathing tips for winter to prevent dry skin; watch video

Raveena Tandon shared DIY tips to keep your skin moisturised during winter. (Source: officialraveenatandon/Instagram)

Raveena Tandon recently shared some easy tips on keeping your skin healthy and supple during the dry winter season.

In an Instagram video, the Mohra actor, dressed in a black ensemble, shared a bathing routine for winter to ensure you do not struggle with dry or damaged skin. The video is part of her ‘Beauty Talkies with Ravz’ series on the social media platform.

Here’s what Raveena suggested:

* Make sure the soap you use for bathing is a “gentle, organic” one that does not harm your skin.

* After bathing, dab yourself dry with a towel. Do not rub the towel on your skin vigorously.

* Moisturise your body. Raveena suggested using raw, pure milk for this, which she called the “best” moisturiser. How do you use it? Take a soft muslin cloth and dip it in the milk. Dab the cloth all over your skin and leave it for 15 minutes.

A while ago, Raveena Tandon also shared a simple DIY hack using amla (Indian gooseberry) to prevent hair fall.

Will you try this?

