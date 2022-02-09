‘I am a fitness freak; have had my trainer shoo me out of the gym’: Rashmika Mandanna

After impressing the audience with her performance in Telugu film Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her mark in Bollywood with Mission Majnu and Goodbye. Within just five years, the actor has created a huge fanbase for herself, which she says shows “[she is] doing something right”. But she is also quick to add she is here to stay, and looking forward to the journey.

In an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com, the 25-year-old actor talks about her short-but-extremely-successful career, being a ‘fitness freak’, the power of a smile and much more. Edited excerpts:

In a very short time, you have created a huge fan base, not only in the South but also in Bollywood. How would you describe the last five years?

I’ve been working only for the past five years, so everything feels new. But I can see my family grow and I am grateful. I’m also glad, because this shows that I’m doing something right. And, well, I’m here for the long run. So let’s see how it goes.

But, you’ve also opened up about the fear of failure and experiencing anxiety. How do you deal with such emotions, especially when you’re associated with an industry that always puts you in the limelight?

It’s never easy, is it? But as an actor, this is something I have to live by. So while things may not be easy, it’s not always bad. There’s so much love and appreciation and so many things you get to do as an actor. But yes, this experience helps you grow and become mature as an individual.

You also come across as someone who loves to experiment with fashion. How would you describe your personal style?

I would say that I’m a mannequin for my team’s hard work. But, I would like to describe my personal taste as comfort or ‘boss woman‘ — hard to choose!

Being an actor also requires you to be on top of the fitness game. What does your daily workout routine consist of?

I am a fitness freak. I love working out almost to the extent where I have to have my trainer shoo me out of the gym, which has happened rather too many times. I love giving shocks to my body; I love challenges. Additionally, I am conscious of what I eat — that’s what actually shows.

The pandemic has taught everyone to take care of themselves. How did you ensure to strengthen your immunity and keep seasonal health issues at bay?

I’m from Kodagu; my hometown is generally very cold. As such, it’s been a childhood routine to keep myself warm by drinking hot water and taking regular steam inhalation. I think, I can say that a friend that I’ve had since my childhood is Vicks VapoRub and I am quite dependent on this little friend of mine, especially during winter, to keep myself healthy.

What has been your biggest lockdown lesson?

My biggest lockdown lesson has been patience. Well, I like things moving forward really fast. But during the lockdown, the entertainment industry went rather slow, and now I am kind of getting used to it.

Oh, you’ve often highlighted the importance of smiling on social media. Is there a story behind the same that changes your perspective?

My mother has always taught me never to shed tears in public, as she says nobody has to see you cry. Maybe that’s what is subconsciously instilled in me, and no matter how much sorrow I’m drenched in, I can never cry out in public. But at the same time, ever since I have been a young child, I also promised myself to make other people smile. A smile always comes from the inside, its like only when you smile at the world, the world will smile back at you — and I believe in that.

Five things you never leave your house without or you always pack when you’re traveling?

I would never travel without my phone to keep in touch with my family, money, identity cards, clothes, of course, that also would include my skincare, sunglasses, shoes; and little friend, if I’m traveling to cold places.

If not an actor you would have been a…?

I would probably be working with my dad as a businesswoman, or a teacher maybe.

