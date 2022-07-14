Rashmika Mandanna says her house may turn into a ‘lil jungle’; find out why

Rashmika Mandanna, who has often impressed us with her acting chops and impeccable style, seems to have an inclination toward furries — her latest video is proof.

The Pushpa actor took to Instagram to introduce her new family member — a white cat. “Everyone… introducing Snow!” she captioned the video.

Rashmika, who is already a mom to Aura — a brown cocker spaniel, added: “I think, in 3 more years my house is going to turn into a lil jungle.”

In the video, the actor can be seen taking a mirror selfie with Snow in her arms and Aura by her side — making it a perfect family picture.

In the video, Rashmika was seen in a black sweatshirt and white pants, and without any makeup on.

In addition to being an animal lover, the actor is a also fitness enthusiast and is regular with her workouts.

Last month, Rashmika posted a gym selfie that she captioned: “The key to your fitness goals is consistency.. with workout, with physios, with your diets, with your thoughts, with your journey…just be consistent and enjoy it…”

