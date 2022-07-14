scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna says her house may turn into a ‘lil jungle’; find out why

"Everyone… introducing Snow! 🤍, the actor captioned her latest Instagram post.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 14, 2022 3:50:18 pm
Rashmika MandannaCutness Alert: Rashmika Mandanna introduces her new furry buddy on Instagram. (Photo: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna, who has often impressed us with her acting chops and impeccable style, seems to have an inclination toward furries — her latest video is proof.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The Pushpa actor took to Instagram to introduce her new family member — a white cat. “Everyone… introducing Snow!” she captioned the video.

Also Read |Khaled Hosseini’s daughter comes out as transgender; author says ‘never been prouder of her

Rashmika, who is already a mom to Aura — a brown cocker spaniel, added: “I think, in 3 more years my house is going to turn into a lil jungle.”

In the video, the actor can be seen taking a mirror selfie with Snow in her arms and Aura by her side — making it a perfect family picture.

 

In the video, Rashmika was seen in a black sweatshirt and white pants, and without any makeup on.

In addition to being an animal lover, the actor is a also fitness enthusiast and is regular with her workouts.

Also Read |Primatologist Jane Goodall gets Barbie doll in her likeness

Last month, Rashmika posted a gym selfie that she captioned: “The key to your fitness goals is consistency.. with workout, with physios, with your diets, with your thoughts, with your journey…just be consistent and enjoy it…”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...Premium
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...
From his time in office to later, uneasy ties between BJP, Hamid AnsariPremium
From his time in office to later, uneasy ties between BJP, Hamid Ansari
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...Premium
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Zendaya, Rue, Euphoria, Emmy Awards
Zendaya gets nominated for Emmy Awards 2022: A look at her best style moments in ‘Euphoria’
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement