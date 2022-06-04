Rare, natural pearl necklace at online auction sells for over 6 crores

A three-row natural pearl necklace has been auctioned for a whopping Rs 6,24,91,000. The necklace, as part of AstaGuru’s Heirloom Jewellery, Silver, and Timepieces, is comprised of natural, salt-water pearls interspaced with faceted crystal discs along with a gold clasp set with old cut diamonds.

The natural pearls in two different shades are considered to be an extreme, rare find.

It also comes with an SSEF certificate. (Natural Pearl weight: 2485.73 chau/181 pcs).

Owing to their scarcity, natural pearls jewellery continues to be highly sought after by collectors of vintage and heirloom jewellery, according to the press statement. The necklace is the most significant sale of the auction. It also featured on the cover of the auction catalogue.

The auction also showcased another elegant five-row natural pearl necklace which was acquired at an amount of Rs 1,48,00,500. This necklace is executed with 453 pieces of graduated natural pearls that exude an even tone and are extremely well-matched. The necklace features Art Deco gold terminals set with diamonds. (natural pearl weight: 619.50 chau/448 pcs).

