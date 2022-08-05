scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

PETA India invites Ranveer Singh to ‘ditch the pants’ for its ‘Try Vegan’ campaign

"We thought he could be the perfect face for this campaign," Sachin Bangera, Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations, PETA India, told indianexpress.com

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 2:10:50 pm
Ranveer Singh, PETA IndiaThe animal welfare organisation asked him to appear nude in a PETA India advertisement (Source: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh, recently, grabbed all attention when he bared all and posed nude for a photo shoot for Paper Magazine. While many hailed the actor for unapologetically embracing his body, others were outraged. But, it has remained a hot topic of discussion for the past many days. And now, People for Ethical Treatment of Animal (PETA) India has written a letter to Ranveer, asking him to “ditch the pants” to promote compassion for animals.

The animal welfare organisation asked the actor to appear nude in a PETA India advertisement for its ‘Try Vegan’ campaign with the tagline — “All Animals Have the Same Parts — Try Vegan”. PETA India cited the example of Pamela Anderson who starred in a similar campaign by the organisation.

“As we all know, Ranveer’s photoshoot was quite well-received. Also, during one of his Instagram interactions with his fans, he revealed that he was on a vegan diet for the film he was shooting then, Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. So, we thought he could be the perfect face for this campaign,” Sachin Bangera, Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations, PETA India, told indianexpress.com.

Talking about the ‘Try Vegan’ campaign, Bangera added, “In this, celebrities, who are vegan or vegetarian, do certain campaigns. Many celebrities have done international campaigns for PETA, PETA India, and other PETA entities. So, we thought it would be great to have Ranveer Singh onboard and add his name to the roaster. The international campaign is titled ‘I would rather go naked.'”

ranveer singh, peta india PETA India wrote a letter to Ranveer Singh (Source: petaindia.org)

According to PETA India, the Gully Boy actor is “the perfect candidate to encourage others to try vegan, too – for animals, their own health, and the planet” as he has given healthy vegan eating a try recently.

In the letter, the organisation cited examples of Anushka Sharma, Joaquin Phoenix, Kartik Aaryan, and Natalie Portman who are some of the “meat-free celebrities” and have promoted plant-based eating along with PETA.

Additionally, the letter addressed the benefits of eating vegan for animals as well as humans. “Just like humans, they want to be free from suffering. But animals raised for food are separated from their mothers and shoved into filthy crates or cages or crowded warehouses by the hundreds or thousands. They’re mutilated without painkillers and deprived of everything that’s natural and important to them – until their lives are cut short at a slaughterhouse. Many animals are still alive and attempting to escape while workers slit their throats.”

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) 

Citing research by The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world’s largest organisation of nutrition and dietetics practitioners, it shared how turning vegan is good for our arteries. “Vegans are at reduced risk of certain health conditions, including ischemic heart disease, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, certain types of cancer, and obesity,” the letter read.

As such, PETA India has asked Ranveer to join them to highlight these “benefits of vegan eating”. The actor is yet to revert, according to Bangera.

