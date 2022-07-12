Ranveer Singh locks Deepika Padukone in an embrace as they celebrate his birthday in the wild

It was a birthday like no other for actor Ranveer Singh, as he got to celebrate it in the wild with wife Deepika Padukone.

The actors keep busy with movie promotions and assignments around the world, and it was refreshing to see them spend quality time together, presumably in the US, where they were clicked a few days ago attending a cultural event.

Both Ranveer and Deepika took to their respective Instagram accounts to share an album of pictures and videos, which they called “#photodump”. It beautifully captured their time in the country. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Wishing her husband a happy birthday, Deepika wrote, “May our lives be blessed with experiences & adventures in abundance…” The post contained adorable pictures of the two, wherein in one of the photos, they were seen locked in an embrace. While Deepika wore an oversized white shirt, Ranveer was seen in a vest, which he wore over a pair of shorts.

As he planted a kiss on his wife’s cheek, Deepika grinned from ear-to-ear.

Ranveer also posed shirtless in a video, in which he said — while promoting his Netflix episode ‘Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls‘ — “Welcome to Deepika versus wild”. In another slow motion video, he was seen diving into a creek.

Deepika also posted a smiling no-makeup selfie, with lush green trees and mountains in the backdrop.

Photo: Instagram/@deepikapadukone Photo: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

She also posed in front of a small eatery in her white shirt and cycling shorts. We love how casual she kept her look, considering they were romancing the wilderness and trekking.

Photo: Instagram/@deepikapadukone Photo: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

In a separate post — which carried the same caption — the Gehraiyaan actor cuddled up with her husband, who sported a man bun, and looked content while on a beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Somewhere else in the post, the duo appeared to be wearing windcheater jackets, and cycling their way across the countryside. Check out this super-stylish selfie:

Photo: Instagram/@deepikapadukone Photo: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

And this love-filled photograph, which has many fans gushing.

Photo: Instagram/@deepikapadukone Photo: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

While Ranveer is vocal about his love and adulation for wife Deepika, the latter is quite reserved and guarded about her personal life. Her social media posts, however, are extremely cute and they reflect the fun moments they spend as a couple.

What do you think about these pictures?

