scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Ranveer Singh locks Deepika Padukone in an embrace as they celebrate his birthday in the wild

Wishing her husband a happy birthday, Deepika wrote, "May our lives be blessed with experiences & adventures in abundance…"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2022 2:10:27 pm
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh birthday, Ranveer Singh trekking, Ranveer Singh birthday photos, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, indian express newsAdorable, aren't they? (Photo: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

It was a birthday like no other for actor Ranveer Singh, as he got to celebrate it in the wild with wife Deepika Padukone.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The actors keep busy with movie promotions and assignments around the world, and it was refreshing to see them spend quality time together, presumably in the US, where they were clicked a few days ago attending a cultural event.

ALSO READ |Deepika Padukone stuns in traditional attire at an event in California; see pics

Both Ranveer and Deepika took to their respective Instagram accounts to share an album of pictures and videos, which they called “#photodump”. It beautifully captured their time in the country. Take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Wishing her husband a happy birthday, Deepika wrote, “May our lives be blessed with experiences & adventures in abundance…” The post contained adorable pictures of the two, wherein in one of the photos, they were seen locked in an embrace. While Deepika wore an oversized white shirt, Ranveer was seen in a vest, which he wore over a pair of shorts.

As he planted a kiss on his wife’s cheek, Deepika grinned from ear-to-ear.

ALSO READ |Deepika Padukone is a sight to behold in ivory gown with plunging neckline; see pics

Ranveer also posed shirtless in a video, in which he said — while promoting his Netflix episode ‘Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls‘ — “Welcome to Deepika versus wild”. In another slow motion video, he was seen diving into a creek.

Deepika also posted a smiling no-makeup selfie, with lush green trees and mountains in the backdrop.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh birthday, Ranveer Singh trekking, Ranveer Singh birthday photos, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

She also posed in front of a small eatery in her white shirt and cycling shorts. We love how casual she kept her look, considering they were romancing the wilderness and trekking.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh birthday, Ranveer Singh trekking, Ranveer Singh birthday photos, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

In a separate post — which carried the same caption — the Gehraiyaan actor cuddled up with her husband, who sported a man bun, and looked content while on a beach.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Somewhere else in the post, the duo appeared to be wearing windcheater jackets, and cycling their way across the countryside. Check out this super-stylish selfie:

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh birthday, Ranveer Singh trekking, Ranveer Singh birthday photos, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

And this love-filled photograph, which has many fans gushing.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh birthday, Ranveer Singh trekking, Ranveer Singh birthday photos, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

While Ranveer is vocal about his love and adulation for wife Deepika, the latter is quite reserved and guarded about her personal life. Her social media posts, however, are extremely cute and they reflect the fun moments they spend as a couple.

What do you think about these pictures?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 yearsPremium
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 years
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...Premium
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...Premium
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...
Facing heat after rape ban, Uber warmed up to TOI group, got its investmentPremium
Facing heat after rape ban, Uber warmed up to TOI group, got its investment

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Hina Khan to Huma Qureshi, celebs celebrated Eid al-Adha in style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement