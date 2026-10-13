Ranveer Brar opens the doors to his home: Look inside his stylish, eclectic space

Chef and actor Ranveer Brar gave fans a glimpse inside his home in a recent vlog with Archana Puran Singh, her husband Parmeet Sethi and their two sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan.

From an indoor jhula to a library-style wall filled with books and vinyl records, Ranveer’s home reflects his love for culture, music, and understated design. The Buckingham Murders actor lives with his family, which includes his wife Pallavi Brar, their son, and his elderly parents.

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Living space with indoor jhula

The living area features a cushioned jhula that hangs from the ceiling by metal chains in front of a bay window, with dark navy cushions adding a pop of colour. Ranveer displays how the space can be split into two functional spaces, with a folding door system.