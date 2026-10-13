Ranveer Brar opens the doors to his home: Look inside his stylish, eclectic space

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Chef and actor Ranveer Brar gave fans a glimpse inside his home in a recent vlog with Archana Puran Singh, her husband Parmeet Sethi and their two sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan.
From an indoor jhula to a library-style wall filled with books and vinyl records, Ranveer’s home reflects his love for culture, music, and understated design. The Buckingham Murders actor lives with his family, which includes his wife Pallavi Brar, their son, and his elderly parents.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
The living area features a cushioned jhula that hangs from the ceiling by metal chains in front of a bay window, with dark navy cushions adding a pop of colour. Ranveer displays how the space can be split into two functional spaces, with a folding door system.
The seating area features a navy upholstered sofa against light beige textured wall coverings, with abstract artwork displayed above it.
One of the room’s most striking features is a floor-to-ceiling dark wooden storage unit. The expansive shelving houses books, vinyl records, audio equipment and indoor plants, giving the space the feel of a personal music and reading library.
The home’s outdoor balcony has been transformed into a garden-like retreat, with vibrant green artificial grass covering the floor. A grey woven-rattan loveseat with tropical-print cushions sits alongside another two-chair seating arrangement and a black metal coffee table.
Hanging planters, banana-leaf plants, pothos and pink bougainvillaea vines bring colour and greenery to the space, creating a relaxed outdoor corner.
The first bedroom takes a more restrained approach to interiors. A low-profile wooden bed is paired with a brown leather-padded headboard. Behind the bed, vertical white fluted panelling creates an accent wall, decorated with black-and-white family photographs.
Dark walnut floating nightstands with built-in power outlets sit on either side of the bed, while a small work corner features a white mesh ergonomic chair. Large windows with neutral Roman shades complete the room.
The dining area follows a more minimalist aesthetic, with a long light-oak dining table surrounded by wooden chairs with slatted backs and slate-grey cushions. Deep slate-blue walls contrast with pale cream marble flooring. A floral centrepiece featuring pink and purple blooms sits alongside a gold fruit bowl on the dining table.
Large windows illuminate the space, while the adjoining buffet counter has china, ceramic dinnerware, and bonsai plants. The space also features a statement mirror that reflects the entire dining table.
The bedroom area features an olive-green tufted headboard, soft pink bedsheets and geometric cushions. A personalised throw pillow adds another intimate detail. Ranveer’s son, Ishaan, shows his artworks to Aaryamann and Ayushmaan.
The room also features toys and figurines, decorated on the shelves. The room also has ample natural light.
One bedroom features a wooden bed with a floor-to-ceiling, deep-plum velvet channel-tufted headboard. Dark wooden furniture, including a bedside table and a chest of drawers, complements the room.
A wooden mandir sits on the chest of drawers in one corner. The illuminated temple contains devotional objects and personal items.
Across the home, the interiors balance modern functionality with personal touches. The mandir, indoor swing, family photographs, music collection, books and an abundance of plants make the space feel less like a curated celebrity home and more like a reflection of the family’s personality.
Divya Goel, Co-Founder of Curiosity Shop for The Indian, shared insights on the biggest home décor trends in celebrity homes. “Eclecticism – bringing together contemporary luxury pieces with vintage furniture, handcrafted objects and art,” the expert said.
“In more mainstream interiors, there is often a tendency towards a coordinated look, where the furniture, finishes and décor are selected to work together as a set. In more design-led homes, we are seeing the opposite – homes that feel collected rather than coordinated, with pieces from different eras coming together to create a more individual space,” she added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.