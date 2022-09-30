‘Should I raid Ranbir’s wardrobe?’: Pregnant Alia Bhatt makes a case for maternity wear

Mother-to-be Alia Bhatt is in that phase of her pregnancy, wherein she is actively scouting for clothes that she can fit into, a problem many pregnant women face on the regular.

Revamping the wardrobe to suit their growing bodies is something they are far too familiar with. This is perhaps the reason why the actor — who is several months into her first pregnancy — made a case for maternity wear with her latest Instagram post, wherein she wrote her thoughts about making her personal style more “bump-friendly”.

Bhatt wrote that she started her clothing line for children some two years ago, and now as she prepares to welcome a child into the world herself, she is also launching her own line of maternity wear.

“Two years ago, I started a children’s clothing brand. Everyone asked why I’m doing a kids’ brand when I don’t have kids. Now, I am launching my own line of maternity wear,” the Brahmāstra star wrote.

She added that while it does not need an explanation as to why she decided on it — given that she is pregnant — the reason she went ahead with it is because, when it was about buying maternity clothes for herself, the actor was left feeling overwhelmed. In fact, she even considered going through the pregnancy period while wearing husband Ranbir Kapoor‘s clothes.

“It’s not like I’ve bought maternity clothes before. But, when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don’t know how you’re going to look or feel over the next few months and let’s be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful. Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir’s wardrobe?” the 29-year-old’s post read.

She added that she started making her personal style more “bump-friendly”. “I added elastic to my favourite jeans, designed shirts that I didn’t have to share with my husband, and wore flowy dresses so as to not invite any unwanted belly-touching. Comfort took priority over any ‘airport looks’,” the actor wrote.

The actor announced her pregnancy in April this year, shortly after getting married. “Our baby…coming soon,” she captioned a post, in which the couple looked at the monitor which seemed to display the image of their baby during an ultrasound session. It was obscured by a heart.

