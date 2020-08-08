Hand-painted panels to gota work: A peek into Rana-Miheeka’s pre-wedding decor

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj have started their pre-wedding celebrations. The couple, who are to be wed today, August 8, 2020, recently held their haldi and mehendi ceremony.
For the festivities, Miheeka’s mother Bunty Bajaj carefully curated the decor along with her daughter, keeping it a perfect blend of trendy and traditional. Designed by wedding architect Bling Mushrooms along with Miheeka’s company Dew Drop Design Studio, the haldi ceremony featured a special backdrop.
“This backdrop of 12ft/10ft split in two panels were hand-painted for days together so intricately to make it a very personal and artistic affair. The gota on it which was hand done gave it an instant upliftment resulting in this stunning backdrop,” Bling Mushrooms mentioned on Instagram.
“The vibe was traditional but had it’s own sense and style of aesthetics, both our bride Miheeka and Bunty Bajaj are so tasteful and were very clear of what vibe they wanted to set for this event, so the process of working together on this has been so smooth and exciting,” they added.
To match the backdrop, the bride-to-be along with family and friends donned yellow outfits, making the look of the event even more vibrant.
For the mehendi ceremony, the couple went for a “dainty, delicate and minimalistic” design with tassels in muted colours. “We researched so much on our colour board and finally put these shades together, which turned out to be a visual treat for every guest who was a part of this mehendi event,” wrote Bling Mushrooms.
What do you think of the decor?
