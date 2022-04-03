Ramadan Mubarak 2022: Ramzan Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

A month filled with introspection for Muslims across the world, Ramadan is celebrated for almost a month. People observe fasting, which is one of the main principles in Islam every day until the day Ramadan ends. They do not drink or eat anything from sunrise to sunset.

Celebrated all across the world, this month is celebrated because it was during this time Prophet Muhammad received the revelations via Allah. This is also considered a time where people follow self-restraint as a way to cleanse their soul and practice empathy for those who aren’t well-off.

Ahead, wish your loved ones these heartwarming wishes on this holy occasion.

*Ramadan is the month of blessings, forgiveness, mercy, and freedom from the hellfire. On this holy month, make lots of dua and increase doing good deeds—happy Ramadan to you, my dearest friend.

Happy Ramadan 2022 Wishes: Wish you and your loved ones a very happy Ramadan. (Source; Pixabay) Happy Ramadan 2022 Wishes: Wish you and your loved ones a very happy Ramadan. (Source; Pixabay)

*As the auspicious month of Ramadan starts, may the crescent-shaped moon brighten your path toward enlightenment and may Allah bless you with peace and grace. Wishing you a Happy Ramadan!

*That time of the year has come. May all of us find peace on this Ramadan. Happy Ramzan Kareem!

*May this Ramadan bring the blessings for the entire humanity that we can walk on the way of peace and harmony! Happy Ramadan to everyone.

*May this Ramadan bring endless moments of joy and happiness in your life. Ramadan Mubarak.

