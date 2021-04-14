Ramadan Mubarak 2021: Ramzan Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Ramadan Mubarak 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages: Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims as a month of fasting and prayer. It lasts for 29-30 — between the sighting of one crescent moon to the next. This time, it will be observed from April 14 to May 12, 2021.

According to Islamic beliefs, it was during Ramadan that the holy book of Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Muslims are also of the belief that the gates of hell close and those of haven open during this time. This is why many focus on praying and giving alms to the poor. Many also spend time with family and friends.

However, things will be slightly different this time owing to the pandemic. You can still mark Ramadan with these wishes.

* This Ramadan we will try to get rid of all our bad habits.

*May Allah forgive us for all our previous sins.

* Ramadan Mubarak!

* Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family.

* Hope you and your loved ones are showered with Allah’s blessings.

*May you be blessed with prosperity, success and glory.

Ramadan Mubarak!