Ramadan Mubarak 2020: Ramzan wishes, images, Whatsapp messages, status, quotes, greetings, and photos

Happy Ramzan, Ramadan Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages: Ramadan is the ninth month as per the Muslim calendar and is celebrated every year by the community during which they observe a fast from dawn to dusk. They begin their fast with a meal called suhoor and end it with a meal at dusk called iftar. It is also believed that the Quran was revealed in this very month. This year, Ramadan begins on April 23 or 24 and ends on May 24.

*May this Ramadan bring endless moments of joy and happiness in your life. Ramadan Mubarak.

*Allah will always be with you if you work hard and sincerely. Tons of Ramadan wishes!

*This month is full of blessing and wisdom. May the greatness of Allah fulfill your desires and dreams. Wish you a blessed month of Ramadan.

*Allah roots out all miseries of people suffering from diseases. Have a blessed Ramadan!

Ramadan mubarak!

