Friday, April 24, 2020
Ramadan Mubarak 2020: Ramzan wishes, images, Whatsapp messages, status, quotes, greetings, and photos

Happy Ramadan, Ramzan Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages: May this Ramadan bring endless moments of joy and happiness in your life. On this auspicious occasion, you can wish your loved ones and make it even more special.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 24, 2020 8:50:44 pm
Happy Ramadan 2020 Wishes: Happy Ramadan! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock,)

Happy Ramzan, Ramadan Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages: Ramadan is the ninth month as per the Muslim calendar and is celebrated every year by the community during which they observe a fast from dawn to dusk. They begin their fast with a meal called suhoor and end it with a meal at dusk called iftar. It is also believed that the Quran was revealed in this very month. This year, Ramadan begins on April 23 or 24 and ends on May 24.

Ramadan 2020: Ramzan Mubarak wishes, images, messages, quotes, photos, status, wallpapers, and greetings

On this auspicious occasion, you can wish your loved ones and make it even more special. Take a look below.

Happy Ramadan 2020 Wishes: Spread the love! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock, Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this Ramadan bring endless moments of joy and happiness in your life. Ramadan Mubarak.

Happy Ramadan 2020 Wishes: Wishing a blessed Ramadan that will inspire you and give you the strength to win every challenge. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock, Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Allah will always be with you if you work hard and sincerely. Tons of Ramadan wishes!

Happy Ramadan 2020 Wishes: Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock, Designed by Gargi Singh)

*This month is full of blessing and wisdom. May the greatness of Allah fulfill your desires and dreams. Wish you a blessed month of Ramadan.

Happy Ramadan 2020 Wishes: Ramadan Kareem! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock, Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Allah roots out all miseries of people suffering from diseases. Have a blessed Ramadan!

Happy Ramadan 2020 Wishes: May this holy month bless you and your family with togetherness and happiness. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock, Designed by Gargi Singh)

Ramadan mubarak!

