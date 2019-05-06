Toggle Menu
Ramadan Mubarak 2019: Ramzan Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, Greetings, Photos for Whatsapp and Facebookhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/ramadan-mubarak-2019-ramzan-wishes-images-quotes-status-wallpaper-messages-greetings-photos-for-whatsapp-and-facebook-5712556/

Ramadan Mubarak 2019: Ramzan Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, Greetings, Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Ramadan 2019 Wishes Images: The ninth month in the Islamic calendar will begin on the evening of May 7 and will end on the evening of June 4.

ramadan, ramadan 2019, happy ramadan, happy ramadan 2019, happy ramadan wishes, happy ramadan quotes, happy ramadan images, happy ramadan wishes images, happy ramadan wishes quotes, happy ramadan messages, happy ramadan wallpaper, happy ramadan, happy ramadan wishes images, happy ramadan wallpapers, happy ramadan quotes, ramzan mubarak, ramzan mubarak images, ramzan mubarak wishes, ramzan mubarak quotes, ramzan mubarak status, ramzan mubarak pics
Happy Ramadan 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Ramadan to all.

Happy Ramadan 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper: All across the globe, Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk during the holy month of Ramadan. The fast is observed to remind people of the suffering of those who are less fortunate. It is also believed that the practice brings them closer to God.

The ninth month in the Islamic calendar, Ramadan or Ramzan will begin on the evening of May 7 and will end on the evening of June 4.

On this holy occasion, share these messages, greetings and SMSes with family and loved ones. Wish them a wonderful Ramadan.

ramadan, ramadan 2019, happy ramadan, happy ramadan 2019, happy ramadan wishes, happy ramadan quotes, happy ramadan images, happy ramadan wishes images, happy ramadan wishes quotes, happy ramadan messages, happy ramadan wallpaper, happy ramadan, happy ramadan wishes images, happy ramadan wallpapers, happy ramadan quotes, ramzan mubarak, ramzan mubarak images, ramzan mubarak wishes, ramzan mubarak quotes, ramzan mubarak status, ramzan mubarak pics
Happy Ramadan 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Ramadan! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

*May Allah fill your life with joy and prosperity.
Ramadan Mubarak.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Happy Ramadan 2019: Ramzan Mubarak Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Photos, Pics

*May the year ahead be fulfilling for your family, and especially for you.
Wishing you a Happy Ramadan!

ramadan, ramadan 2019, happy ramadan, happy ramadan 2019, happy ramadan wishes, happy ramadan quotes, happy ramadan images, happy ramadan wishes images, happy ramadan wishes quotes, happy ramadan messages, happy ramadan wallpaper, happy ramadan, happy ramadan wishes images, happy ramadan wallpapers, happy ramadan quotes, ramzan mubarak, ramzan mubarak images, ramzan mubarak wishes, ramzan mubarak quotes, ramzan mubarak status, ramzan mubarak pics
Happy Ramadan 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Ramadan! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

*May Allah’s blessings be with you today, tomorrow and always.
Ramadan Kareem.

ramadan, ramadan 2019, happy ramadan, happy ramadan 2019, happy ramadan wishes, happy ramadan quotes, happy ramadan images, happy ramadan wishes images, happy ramadan wishes quotes, happy ramadan messages, happy ramadan wallpaper, happy ramadan, happy ramadan wishes images, happy ramadan wallpapers, happy ramadan quotes, ramzan mubarak, ramzan mubarak images, ramzan mubarak wishes, ramzan mubarak quotes, ramzan mubarak status, ramzan mubarak pics
Happy Ramadan 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Ramadan! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

*May this day bring happiness, peace and prosperity to everyone.

*Ramadan Mubarak!

ALSO READ | Ramadan 2019 in India: Date, Time Table, Prayer Times, Significance and Rules

ramadan, ramadan 2019, happy ramadan, happy ramadan 2019, happy ramadan wishes, happy ramadan quotes, happy ramadan images, happy ramadan wishes images, happy ramadan wishes quotes, happy ramadan messages, happy ramadan wallpaper, happy ramadan, happy ramadan wishes images, happy ramadan wallpapers, happy ramadan quotes, ramzan mubarak, ramzan mubarak images, ramzan mubarak wishes, ramzan mubarak quotes, ramzan mubarak status, ramzan mubarak pics
Happy Ramadan 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Ramadan! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

*Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family.

*Wish you and your family a very Happy Ramadan.

ALSO READ | Ramadan 2019 Moon Sighting Today Time in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia

ramadan, ramadan 2019, happy ramadan, happy ramadan 2019, happy ramadan wishes, happy ramadan quotes, happy ramadan images, happy ramadan wishes images, happy ramadan wishes quotes, happy ramadan messages, happy ramadan wallpaper, happy ramadan, happy ramadan wishes images, happy ramadan wallpapers, happy ramadan quotes, ramzan mubarak, ramzan mubarak images, ramzan mubarak wishes, ramzan mubarak quotes, ramzan mubarak status, ramzan mubarak pics
Happy Ramadan 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Ramadan! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)
ramadan, ramadan 2019, happy ramadan, happy ramadan 2019, happy ramadan wishes, happy ramadan quotes, happy ramadan images, happy ramadan wishes images, happy ramadan wishes quotes, happy ramadan messages, happy ramadan wallpaper, happy ramadan, happy ramadan wishes images, happy ramadan wallpapers, happy ramadan quotes, ramzan mubarak, ramzan mubarak images, ramzan mubarak wishes, ramzan mubarak quotes, ramzan mubarak status, ramzan mubarak pics
Happy Ramadan 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Ramadan! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

*Ramadan Mubarak to you all.

* Let’s celebrate together hope for forgiveness of our sins and be forgiven.
Ramadan Mubarak.

ramadan, ramadan 2019, happy ramadan, happy ramadan 2019, happy ramadan wishes, happy ramadan quotes, happy ramadan images, happy ramadan wishes images, happy ramadan wishes quotes, happy ramadan messages, happy ramadan wallpaper, happy ramadan, happy ramadan wishes images, happy ramadan wallpapers, happy ramadan quotes, ramzan mubarak, ramzan mubarak images, ramzan mubarak wishes, ramzan mubarak quotes, ramzan mubarak status, ramzan mubarak pics
Happy Ramadan 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Ramadan! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

Happy Ramadan to all!

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Nurse denied Guinness World Record for not running London Marathon in a skirt
2 Happy Ramadan 2019: Ramzan Mubarak Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Photos, Pics
3 Ramadan 2019 Moon Sighting Today Time in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia