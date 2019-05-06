Ramadan Mubarak 2019: Ramzan Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, Greetings, Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Ramadan 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper: All across the globe, Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk during the holy month of Ramadan. The fast is observed to remind people of the suffering of those who are less fortunate. It is also believed that the practice brings them closer to God.

The ninth month in the Islamic calendar, Ramadan or Ramzan will begin on the evening of May 7 and will end on the evening of June 4.

*May Allah fill your life with joy and prosperity.

Ramadan Mubarak.

*May the year ahead be fulfilling for your family, and especially for you.

Wishing you a Happy Ramadan!

*May Allah’s blessings be with you today, tomorrow and always.

Ramadan Kareem.

*May this day bring happiness, peace and prosperity to everyone.

*Ramadan Mubarak!

*Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family.

*Wish you and your family a very Happy Ramadan.

*Ramadan Mubarak to you all.

* Let’s celebrate together hope for forgiveness of our sins and be forgiven.

Ramadan Mubarak.

Happy Ramadan to all!