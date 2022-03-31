Ramadan 2022: When is Ramadan Starting in 2022?

Ramadan 2022 Date: Also referred to as Ramazan or Ramzan, Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and engaging in humanitarian activities.

This year, the first moon sighting of the holy month is expected to be on April 2 (Saturday) and the first day of fasting, which is determined by the sighting of the new moon, will then be on April 3 (Sunday). The last fast will be on May 1 (expected) as it lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. During the holy month, observing Muslims fast from pre-dawn to night. The pre-dawn meal is referred to as ‘sehri’ and the meal that is had after the fast is broken is called ‘iftar’. This annual observance is considered to be one of the five pillars of Islam.

Muslims believe that Ramandan is the month when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad, around 1,400 years ago, on ‘Laylat al-Qadr’, one of the five odd-numbered nights that fall on the last ten days of Ramadan.

The month of Ramadan is an exercise in self-restraint and self-discipline. It is observed to achieve greater ‘taqwa’ or consciousness of God, and to physically and spiritually detoxify by getting rid of impulses and vices.

During this month, ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ and ‘Ramadan Kareem’ are the most common greetings exchanged, wishing the person a blessed and generous month, respectively.

This year will also see the return of pilgrims for the Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina as Saudi Arabia lifted most travel restrictions ahead of Ramadan.

The end of Ramadan leads to Eid-al-Fitr, which starts once the date of sighting the new moon is confirmed.

