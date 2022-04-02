scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 02, 2022
Ramadan 2022 Moon Sighting Today LIVE Updates: Moon to be sighted in India today

Ramadan 2022 Moon Sighting Today Time in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia LIVE Updates: During this period, observing Muslims fast from pre-dawn to night

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 2, 2022 4:50:34 pm
RamadanRamadan 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE: Ramadan is expected to begin in India tomorrow. (Source: Pixabay)

Ramadan 2022 Moon Sighting Today Time in India LIVE Updates: Also known as Ramzan, Ramadan is one of the most important months for Muslims all over the world. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar which people observe as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection while engaging in humanitarian activities.

People observe a fast or roza for which they wake up early in the morning to have their first meal or sehri, and in the evening, they break their fast with the evening meal called iftaar.

The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, was sighted in Saudi Arabia yesterday, the moon sighting committee announced. In India, the moon will be sighted today, April 2. Based on the emergence of the crescent moon on Saturday evening, Ramadan will begin in the country on April 3.

ALSO READ |Ramadan 2022: Date, Sehri and Iftar Timings, Prayer Time Table, Significance and Fasting Rules

The last fast of the Ramadan month is expected to be observed on May 1 as it lasts from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. The end of the holy month is celebrated as Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ramadan originates from the Arabic word, ‘ar-ramad‘, which means scorching hear. It is believed that it was during this period that the angel Gabriel revealed the words of the Quran to Muhammad. To commemorate this sacred revelation, fasting is done by Muslim believers. During this month, they follow abstinence and give priority to spiritual purification.

Live Blog

Ramadan 2022 Moon Sighting Today LIVE Updates

16:50 (IST)02 Apr 2022
Ramadan 2022: The crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia

The holy month of Ramadan begins in Saudi Arabia today

16:20 (IST)02 Apr 2022
Ramadan 2022: Date, Sehri and Iftar Timings, Prayer Time Table, Significance and Fasting Rules

Check the detailed timetable for Ramadan here 

Ramadan Ramadan 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE: Muslims observe fasts during the holy month of Ramadan. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

During this holy month, people exchange greetings such as 'Ramadan Mubarak' and 'Ramadan Kareem' to wish each other a blessed and generous month, respectively.

Fasting during this month is an exercise in self-restraint. Also, it is seen as a way to physically and spiritually detoxify oneself by kicking impulses. It is a time to detach from worldly pleasures and focus on one's prayers.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayer, charity, and performing the hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

