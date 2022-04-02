Ramadan 2022 Moon Sighting Timing in India: Here’s when you will see the moon

Ramadan 2022 Moon Sighting Today Timing in India: Also known as Ramazan or Ramzan, Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and is observed by people belonging to the Muslim community around the world. It is one of the most important periods in Islam during which people observe a fast, called roza. While keeping roza, one should not eat or drink anything while the sun is shining. People wake up early in the morning to have their first meal or sehri and in the evening, they break their fast with the evening meal called iftaar. This month is auspicious and sacred to all believers.

It commemorates Muhammad’s first revelation. Ramadan lasts for 29-30 days, from the sighting of the crescent moon to the next. At the end of the fasting month, Muslims celebrate Eid-al-Fitr which is the festival of breaking the fast.

Ramadan falls in the ninth month of the calendar and it begins once the crescent moon is sighted. According to Crescent Moon Watch, a moon tracker run by the United Kingdom’s Nautical Almanac Office, Ramadan’s new moon will arrive on April 1 at 06:24 GMT. On that day, the moon might be visible in parts of North, Central, and South America. On April 2, the moon will be easily visible in most parts of the world, Al Jazeera reported.

Thus, the first day of fasting for the holy month of Ramadan is likely to be Saturday, April 2. However, if the moon isn’t sighted, Ramadan 2022 could also begin a day later on April 3.

The visibility of the moon depends on other factors like atmospheric conditions, clouds, and the distance between the sun and the moon on the horizon.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!