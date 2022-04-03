Highlights from Ramadan 2022 Moon Sighting: Holy month of Ramzan fasting begins April 3

Highlights from Ramadan 2022 Moon Sighting: The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, sighted today in India and the fasting will begin tomorrow, April 3. The moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia yesterday.

Also known as Ramzan, Ramadan is one of the most important months for Muslims all over the world. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar which people observe as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection while engaging in humanitarian activities.

People observe a fast or roza for which they wake up early in the morning to have their first meal or sehri, and in the evening, they break their fast with the evening meal called iftaar.

The last fast of the Ramadan month is expected to be observed on May 1 as it lasts from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. The end of the holy month is celebrated as Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ramadan originates from the Arabic word, ‘ar-ramad‘, which means scorching hear. It is believed that it was during this period that the angel Gabriel revealed the words of the Quran to Muhammad. To commemorate this sacred revelation, fasting is done by Muslim believers. During this month, they follow abstinence and give priority to spiritual purification.

