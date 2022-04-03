Highlights from Ramadan 2022 Moon Sighting: Holy month of Ramzan fasting begins April 3

Highlights from Ramadan 2022 Moon Sighting: The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, sighted today in India and the fasting will begin tomorrow, April 3. The moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia yesterday.
Also known as Ramzan, Ramadan is one of the most important months for Muslims all over the world. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar which people observe as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection while engaging in humanitarian activities.
People observe a fast or roza for which they wake up early in the morning to have their first meal or sehri, and in the evening, they break their fast with the evening meal called iftaar.
The last fast of the Ramadan month is expected to be observed on May 1 as it lasts from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. The end of the holy month is celebrated as Eid-ul-Fitr.
Ramadan originates from the Arabic word, ‘ar-ramad‘, which means scorching hear. It is believed that it was during this period that the angel Gabriel revealed the words of the Quran to Muhammad. To commemorate this sacred revelation, fasting is done by Muslim believers. During this month, they follow abstinence and give priority to spiritual purification.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
Member of Parliament and President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to extend Ramadan greetings.
The Vice President of the United States of America Kamala Harris, took to Twitter to extend warm Ramadan greetings.
Old Delhi's Jama Masjid lit up as people celebrated the eve of Ramadan.
Delhi chief minister extended his wishes for those observing Ramadan.
Actor Emraan Hashmi took to Twitter to extend Ramadan greetings.
Mahira Khan, who starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees' extended good wishes for Ramadan.
Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, extended warm Ramadan greetings on the joyous occasion, on Twitter.
Mamata Banerjee tweeted a heartfelt Ramadan wish, writing, 'On the start of Ramazan, my heartiest greetings and best wishes. May you be blessed by Allah with strength and fortitude to observe the month.'
Actor Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to wish everyone a happy Ramadan on the joyous occasion.
"#RamadanMubarak to everyone, May Allah bring happiness & prosperity!" his tweet read.
Gauahar Khan took to Twitter to extend the greetings of Ramadan. 'Ramadan Kareem, Ramzaan Mubarak, wish the world a happy ramadan,' wrote the actor.
The actor also shared a picture of the moon on her Instagram account.
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson took to Twitter to wish British Muslims and Muslims around the world a happy Ramadan.
Ramzan Mubarak to you and your loved ones! Check out these beautiful wishes and cards that you can share with family and friends!
The Muslim holy month of Ramzan begins in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday, the district Kazi Al-Haj Twaka Ahmed Musliyar has said.
The first appearance of the holy Ramzan moon was sighted on Saturday evening. The first day of fasting for the holy month is determined by the sighting of the new moon.
During Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Muslims across the world fast from dawn to dusk and shun worldly pleasures.
Fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. Ramzan culminates with the celebration of Id-ul-Fitr festival. (PTI)
The Valimai actor took to Twitter to wish her fans and followers "Ramadan Mubarak. Chand Mubarak"
We wish your family and loved ones a peaceful Ramzan! Here are some wishes that you can share with your near and dear ones!
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and a host of leaders from the union territory on Saturday greeted the people on the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan.
The Ramzan moon was sighted this evening and Muslims in India will begin fasting from Sunday.
"Greetings to the people on the commencement of Ramzan. This auspicious period teaches us to be humble, charitable and to work for the greater good of society. May this holy month bring peace, prosperity and happiness for all," Sinha wrote on Twitter.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah extended warm greetings to the people. (PTI)
Congress leaders Rahu Gandhi on Saturday conveyed his Ramadan wishes. "Ramzan Mubarak! May this pious month bring good health, peace and prosperity to all," he tweeted.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his wishes to the people of the state on Ramadan.