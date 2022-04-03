scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 03, 2022
Highlights from Ramadan 2022 Moon Sighting: Holy month of Ramzan fasting begins April 3

Ramadan 2022 Moon Sighting Time in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia Highlights: During this period, observing Muslims fast from pre-dawn to night

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 3, 2022 8:00:17 pm
RamadanRamadan 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE: Ramadan is expected to begin in India tomorrow. (Source: Pixabay)

Highlights from Ramadan 2022 Moon Sighting: The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, sighted today in India and the fasting will begin tomorrow, April 3. The moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia yesterday.

Also known as Ramzan, Ramadan is one of the most important months for Muslims all over the world. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar which people observe as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection while engaging in humanitarian activities.

People observe a fast or roza for which they wake up early in the morning to have their first meal or sehri, and in the evening, they break their fast with the evening meal called iftaar.

ALSO READ |Ramadan 2022: Date, Sehri and Iftar Timings, Prayer Time Table, Significance and Fasting Rules

The last fast of the Ramadan month is expected to be observed on May 1 as it lasts from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. The end of the holy month is celebrated as Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ramadan originates from the Arabic word, ‘ar-ramad‘, which means scorching hear. It is believed that it was during this period that the angel Gabriel revealed the words of the Quran to Muhammad. To commemorate this sacred revelation, fasting is done by Muslim believers. During this month, they follow abstinence and give priority to spiritual purification.

Live Blog

Ramadan 2022 Moon Sighting Today LIVE Updates

19:35 (IST)03 Apr 2022
MP Asaduddin Owaisi extends Ramadan wishes

Member of Parliament and President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to extend Ramadan greetings.

18:56 (IST)03 Apr 2022
US Vice President Kamala Harris extends warm Ramadan wishes on the holy occasion

The Vice President of the United States of America Kamala Harris, took to Twitter to extend warm Ramadan greetings.

18:21 (IST)03 Apr 2022
Take a look at how Jama Masjid lit up on the eve of Ramadan

Old Delhi's Jama Masjid lit up as people celebrated the eve of Ramadan.

On the eve of the holy month of Ramadan, Old Delhi's Jama Masjid lit up for the celebrations. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)
17:42 (IST)03 Apr 2022
Arvind Kejriwal wishes everyone Ramadan Mubarak

Delhi chief minister extended his wishes for those observing Ramadan.




17:05 (IST)03 Apr 2022
Actor Emraan Hashmi extends Ramadan greetings

Actor Emraan Hashmi took to Twitter to extend Ramadan greetings.

16:35 (IST)03 Apr 2022
Pakistani actor Mahira Khan wishes 'Ramadan Mubarak'

Mahira Khan, who starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees' extended good wishes for Ramadan.

16:06 (IST)03 Apr 2022
UN Secretary-General extends warm Ramadan greetings

Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, extended warm Ramadan greetings on the joyous occasion, on Twitter.

15:29 (IST)03 Apr 2022
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wishes

Mamata Banerjee tweeted a heartfelt Ramadan wish, writing, 'On the start of Ramazan, my heartiest greetings and best wishes. May you be blessed by Allah with strength and fortitude to observe the month.'

14:40 (IST)03 Apr 2022
Actor Farhan Akhtar extends Ramadan greetings

Actor Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to wish everyone a happy Ramadan on the joyous occasion.

14:05 (IST)03 Apr 2022
Cricketer Suresh Raina wished people on the special occasion

"#RamadanMubarak to everyone, May Allah bring happiness & prosperity!" his tweet read. 

 

14:00 (IST)03 Apr 2022
Gauahar Khan took to Twitter to wish her fans and followers

Gauahar Khan took to Twitter to extend the greetings of Ramadan. 'Ramadan Kareem, Ramzaan Mubarak, wish the world a happy ramadan,' wrote the actor.

The actor also shared a picture of the moon on her Instagram account. 

"Subhan Allah spotted the moon of Ramadan!" Gauahar wrote while mentioning her husband Zaid Darbar. (Photo: Gauahar Khan/ Instagram)
13:32 (IST)03 Apr 2022
United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson extends Ramadan greetings

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson took to Twitter to wish British Muslims and Muslims around the world a happy Ramadan.

12:13 (IST)03 Apr 2022
Ramadan Mubarak 2022: Ramzan Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Ramzan Mubarak to you and your loved ones! Check out these beautiful wishes and cards that you can share with family and friends! 

11:02 (IST)03 Apr 2022
The Muslim holy month of Ramzan begins today

The Muslim holy month of Ramzan begins in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday, the district Kazi Al-Haj Twaka Ahmed Musliyar has said.


Hyderabad: Devotees offer prayers after Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced the sighting of the crescent moon, at the historic Makkah Masjid, in old city of Hyderabad, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The first appearance of the holy Ramzan moon was sighted on Saturday evening. The first day of fasting for the holy month is determined by the sighting of the new moon.

During Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Muslims across the world fast from dawn to dusk and shun worldly pleasures.

Fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. Ramzan culminates with the celebration of Id-ul-Fitr festival. (PTI)

10:35 (IST)03 Apr 2022
Huma Qureshi extends Ramadan wishes

The Valimai actor took to Twitter to wish her fans and followers "Ramadan Mubarak. Chand Mubarak"

09:51 (IST)03 Apr 2022
Happy Ramadan 2022: Ramzan Mubarak Images, Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Status, Photos, and Greetings

We wish your family and loved ones a peaceful Ramzan! Here are some wishes that you can share with your near and dear ones! 

00:22 (IST)03 Apr 2022
L-G Sinha, other J-K leaders extend Ramzan greetings

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and a host of leaders from the union territory on Saturday greeted the people on the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan.
       
The Ramzan moon was sighted this evening and Muslims in India will begin fasting from Sunday.

"Greetings to the people on the commencement of Ramzan. This auspicious period teaches us to be humble, charitable and to work for the greater good of society. May this holy month bring peace, prosperity and happiness for all," Sinha wrote on Twitter.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah extended warm greetings to the people. (PTI)

22:25 (IST)02 Apr 2022
Rahul Gandhi extends Ramadan wishes

Congress leaders Rahu Gandhi on Saturday conveyed his Ramadan wishes.  "Ramzan Mubarak! May this pious month bring good health, peace and prosperity to all," he tweeted.

22:01 (IST)02 Apr 2022
UP CM Yogi Adityanath conveys Ramadan greetings

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his wishes to the people of the state on Ramadan.

21:57 (IST)02 Apr 2022
See pictures of illuminated Jama Masjid on the eve of Ramadan

Ramadan Ramadan 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE: Muslims observe fasts during the holy month of Ramadan. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

During this holy month, people exchange greetings such as 'Ramadan Mubarak' and 'Ramadan Kareem' to wish each other a blessed and generous month, respectively.

Fasting during this month is an exercise in self-restraint. Also, it is seen as a way to physically and spiritually detoxify oneself by kicking impulses. It is a time to detach from worldly pleasures and focus on one's prayers.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayer, charity, and performing the hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

