Ramadan 2022: Date, Sehri and Iftar Timings, Prayer Time Table, Significance and Fasting Rules

Ramadan 2022 Date, Sehri and Iftar Timings, Prayer Time Table: One of the most important months for Muslims all over the world, Ramadan begins on April 2 this year. During the month-long period, which will culminate April 30, people observe a fast or roza. People wake up early in the morning to have their first meal or sehri, and in the evening, they break their fast with the evening meal called iftaar. This month is auspicious and sacred to all believers.

Since the dates are dependent on the lunar calendar, it varies each year. Ramadan falls in the ninth month of the calendar and it begins once the crescent moon is sighted.

Ramadan or Ramzan originates from the Arabic word, ‘ar-ramad’, which means scorching heat. It is believed that it was during this period that the angel Gabriel revealed the words of the Quran to Muhammad. Fasting is done by believers to remember and commemorate this sacred revelation. Abstinence is followed, and while maintaining the fast, it is said that believers give most priority to spiritual purification.

Timings for Sehri and Iftaar:

1 03, Sun 04:49 AM 12:25 PM 03:56 PM 06:40 PM 08:00 PM

2 04, Mon 04:47 AM 12:24 PM 03:56 PM 06:41 PM 08:01 PM

3 05, Tue 04:46 AM 12:24 PM 03:56 PM 06:41 PM 08:02 PM

4 06, Wed 04:45 AM 12:24 PM 03:56 PM 06:42 PM 08:02 PM

5 07, Thu 04:44 AM 12:23 PM 03:56 PM 06:42 PM 08:03 PM

6 08, Fri 04:42 AM 12:23 PM 03:55 PM 06:43 PM 08:04 PM

7 09, Sat 04:41 AM 12:23 PM 03:55 PM 06:44 PM 08:05 PM

8 10, Sun 04:40 AM 12:23 PM 03:55 PM 06:44 PM 08:05 PM

9 11, Mon 04:39 AM 12:22 PM 03:55 PM 06:45 PM 08:06 PM

10 12, Tue 04:37 AM 12:22 PM 03:55 PM 06:45 PM 08:07 PM

11 13, Wed 04:36 AM 12:22 PM 03:55 PM 06:46 PM 08:08 PM

12 14, Thu 04:35 AM 12:22 PM 03:55 PM 06:46 PM 08:08 PM

13 15, Fri 04:34 AM 12:21 PM 03:55 PM 06:47 PM 08:09 PM

14 16, Sat 04:32 AM 12:21 PM 03:55 PM 06:47 PM 08:10 PM

15 17, Sun 04:31 AM 12:21 PM 03:55 PM 06:48 PM 08:11 PM

16 18, Mon 04:30 AM 12:21 PM 03:54 PM 06:49 PM 08:11 PM

17 19, Tue 04:29 AM 12:20 PM 03:54 PM 06:49 PM 08:12 PM

18 20, Wed 04:28 AM 12:20 PM 03:54 PM 06:50 PM 08:13 PM

19 21, Thu 04:26 AM 12:20 PM 03:54 PM 06:50 PM 08:14 PM

20 22, Fri 04:25 AM 12:20 PM 03:54 PM 06:51 PM 08:14 PM

21 23, Sat 04:24 AM 12:20 PM 03:54 PM 06:52 PM 08:15 PM

22 24, Sun 04:23 AM 12:19 PM 03:54 PM 06:52 PM 08:16 PM

23 25, Mon 04:22 AM 12:19 PM 03:53 PM 06:53 PM 08:17 PM

24 26, Tue 04:20 AM 12:19 PM 03:53 PM 06:53 PM 08:18 PM

25 27, Wed 04:19 AM 12:19 PM 03:53 PM 06:54 PM 08:19 PM

26 28, Thu 04:18 AM 12:19 PM 03:53 PM 06:54 PM 08:19 PM

27 29, Fri 04:17 AM 12:19 PM 03:53 PM 06:55 PM 08:20 PM

28 30, Sat 04:16 AM 12:18 PM 03:53 PM 06:56 PM 08:21 PM

29 01, Sun 04:15 AM 12:18 PM 03:53 PM 06:56 PM 08:22 PM

30 02, Mon 04:14 AM 12:18 PM 03:53 PM 06:57 PM 08:23 PM

The end of the month of Ramadan is marked by Eid-ul-Fitr, when people break their fast and celebrate with a feast.

