Ramadan 2021: When is Ramadan starting in 2021?

Ramadan lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon and the next. It is the commemoration of Prophet Muhammad's first revelation. (Photo: Pixabay)

Ramadan 2021 Date: Also known as Ramazan or Ramzan, Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and is observed by people belonging to the Muslim community around the world. It is considered to be a holy month of fasting and praying, and of engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged, and doing good deeds for the poor.

This year, Ramadan begins on April 12, a Monday, and ends on May 12, which is a Wednesday. This annual observance is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam. It lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon and the next. It is said that Ramadan is the commemoration of Prophet Muhammad’s first revelation.

As mentioned earlier, fasting is a must for all adult Muslims, unless someone is sick, is travelling, is having their menstrual cycle, is pregnant, diabetic, or an elderly. During this time, the pre-dawn meal is referred to as ‘suhur‘ or ‘sehri‘, and the feast that happens after a fast is broken at night is called ‘iftar‘.

Prophet Muhammed is believed to have received his first Quranic revelation on ‘Laylat al-Qadr‘ — one of five odd-numbered nights that fall during the last ten days of Ramadan.

Eid al-Fitr takes place as the month of Ramadan draws to a close. The date is dependent on the sighting of the new moon. Once the sighting is confirmed, the festival begins.

The month of Ramadan is an exercise in self-restraint and self-discipline. It is observed as a way of coming closer to Allah, to physically and spiritually detoxify by getting rid of impulses and vices.

