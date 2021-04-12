Ramadan 2021 Moon Sighting Timing in India: Here’s when you will see the moon

Ramadan 2021 Moon Sighting: The moon will be visible in most parts of the world on April 13. (Source: pixabay)

Ramadan 2021 Moon Sighting Today Timing in India: Also known as Ramazan, Ramzan or Ramadhan, this is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Ramadan is observed by Muslims all over world as a month of fasting, prayer and reflection. It commemorates Muhammad’s first revelation. Ramadan lasts for 29-30 days, from the sighting of the crescent moon to the next. At the end of the fasting month, Muslims celebrate Eid-al-Fitr which is the festival of breaking the fast.

The first day of fasting for the holy month is determined by the sighting of the new moon. And that is likely to be Tuesday, April 13, according to Al Jazeera.

The Qatar Calendar House (QCH) has reportedly announced that the new moon will appear on April 12 at 02:31 GMT, as per astronomers. On this day, the moon is likely to visible in North, Central and South America. Then, it will be easily visible in most parts of the world on April 13.

The visibility of the moon, however, depends on other factors like atmospheric condition, clouds, and the distance between the sun and the moon on the horizon.