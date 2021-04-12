Ramadan 2021: Date, sehri and iftar timings, prayer time table, significance and fasting rules

Ramadan 2021 Date, Sehri & Iftar Timings, Prayer Time Table in India: The month of Ramadan is the most sacred period for Muslims all over the world. (Photo: Pixabay)

Ramadan 2021 Date, Sehri & Iftar Timings, Prayer Time Table: Ramadan is one of the most important periods in Islam during which people observe a fast. This year, Ramadan will begin on April 14, 2021 and, end on the evening of May 12, 2021 (dates may vary). During this time, Muslims observe fasting, which is called roza. While keeping roza, one should not eat or drink anything while the sun is shining. People wake up early in the morning to have their first meal or sehri and in the evening, they break their fast with the evening meal called iftaar. This month is auspicious and sacred to all believers.

The dates for Ramadan vary each year because they are dependent on the lunar calendar. Ramadan falls in the ninth month of the calendar and it begins once the crescent moon is sighted.

Ramadan or Ramazan originates from the Arabic word, ‘ar-ramad’, which means scorching heat. It is believed that it was during this period that the angel Gabriel revealed the words of the Quran to Muhammad. Fasting is done by believers to remember and commemorate this sacred revelation. Abstinence is followed and while maintaining the fast, believers give most priority to spiritual purification.

Timings for Sehri and Iftaar:

As per IslamicFinder.com, here’s what to know

April 12, Mon – 04.34 am and 06:47 pm

April 13, Tue – 04.34 am and 06:47 pm

April 14, Wed – 04:35 am and 06:47 pm

April 15, Thu – 04:34 am and 06:48 pm

April 16, Fri – 04:33 am and 06:48 pm

April 17, Sat – 04:31 am and 06:49 pm

April 18, Sun – 04:30 am and 06:49 pm

April 19, Mon – 04:29 am and 06:50 pm

April 20, Tue – 04:28 am and 06:50 pm

April 21, Wed – 04:26 am and 06:51 pm

April 22, Thu – 04:25 am and 06:52 pm

April 23, Fri – 04:24 am and 06:52 pm

April 24, Sat – 04:23 am and 06:53 pm

April 25, Sun – 04:22 am and 06:53 pm

April 26, Mon – 04:21 am and 06:54 pm

April 27, Tue – 04:19 am and 06:55 pm

April 28, Wed – 04:18 am and 06:55 pm

April 29, Thu – 04:17 am and 06:56 pm

April 30, Fri – 04:16 am and 06:56 pm

May 01, Sat – 04:15 am and 06:57 pm

May 02, Sun – 04:14 am and 06:58 pm

May 03, Mon – 04:13 am and 06:58 pm

May 04, Tue – 04:12 am and 06:59 pm

May 05, Wed – 04:11 am and 06:59 pm

May 06, Thu – 04:10 am and 07:00 pm

May 07, Fri – 04:09 am and 07:01 pm

May 08, Sat – 04:08 am and 07:01 pm

May 09, Sun – 04:07 am and 07:02 pm

May 10, Mon – 04:06 am and 07:02 pm

May 11, Tue – 04:05 am and 07:03 pm

May 12, Wed – 04:04 am and 07:04 pm

May 13, Thu – 04:03 am and 07:04 pm

The end of the month of Ramadan is marked by Eid-ul-Fitr, when people break their fast and celebrate with a feast.

