Ramadan 2020: When is Ramadan starting in 2020?

Ramadan 2020 Date: Ramadan is a time for contemplation, reflection and celebration for the Muslim community across the world. During the holy month, which is the ninth month in the Muslim calendar, devotees observe a fast from dawn to dusk.

Based on the Islamic calendar, which follows the lunar cycle, the Holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on Thursday, April 23, subject to the sighting of the moon, and is expected to conclude on Saturday, May 23 this year.

Sawm

Considered one of the five pillars of Islam, sawm begins a few hours after the sighting of the moon at sunrise and continues until sunset. It is essential to familiarise yourself with the dates and times for Ramadan 2020 according to the timetable. If one still eats the pre-dawn meal or suhoor following the call to prayer or Fajr, then the person cannot observe the day’s fast.

The day’s fast is completed at sunset when the Maghrib prayers begin. It is traditional to end the fast by eating dates before the evening meal called Iftar with family and friends. However, this year, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, certain restrictions on gatherings are expected to be in place.

Eid al-Fitr

Eid al-Fitr takes place as the Holy month of Ramadan draws to a close. However, the date is dependent on the sighting of the new moon. Once the sighting is confirmed, the festival begins. This year, the festival is expected to fall on May 23 or 24 depending on the sighting of the moon.

Why do muslims fast during Ramadan?

As per the holy book Quran, the objective of the fast is to remind the people of the suffering of the less fortunate and to bring the followers closer to God. Muslims, during this month, also donate alms to the poor and feed the hungry.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the declaration of faith, daily prayer, charity, and performing the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. The month of Ramadan is a self-exercise in restraint. It’s seen as a way to physically and spiritually detoxify by kicking impulses like morning coffee, smoking and mid-day snacking.

