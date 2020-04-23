Ramadan 2020: Moon sighting date and timing in India

Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighting: The holy month of Ramadan will start from the evening of 23 April and continue till 23 May. (Source: File/Getty Images/Thinkstock) Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighting: The holy month of Ramadan will start from the evening of 23 April and continue till 23 May. (Source: File/Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighting Today Timing in India: Every year during the holy month of Ramadan, which is the ninth month as per the Islamic calendar, members of the Muslim community observe a fast or roza. The intense fast, which starts from sunrise and ends at sunset, is broken by ‘Iftar’ or the feast that takes place after sunset.

Ramadan is considered to be the time when people come closer to God, and one of the main reasons behind observing it is to remember the many sufferings of the underprivileged and less fortunate people. During the holy month, Muslims also donate alms to the poor.

According to a report in Inews, HM Nautical Almanac Office has stated that as per calculations, the new moon is likely to be visible by Friday, 24 April. It produces UK’s official astronomical data. Having based on the lunar calendar, its position in the Gregorian calendar tends to differ.

In many parts of the world, especially in parts of the Arab nations, apricot juices are usually consumed during Ramadan iftars. In South Asia, however, yogurt-based drinks are consumed more. It is a time of peace and brotherhood and people come together to provide for and share iftars with those who cannot afford.

After the month of fasting is over, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated, which the community celebrates with great joy and fervour. They put on their best clothes and meet and greet their loved ones. But this year the celebrations are likely to be a little different due to coronavirus.

