Ramadan 2020: Date, Sehri & Iftar Timings, Prayer Time Table, Significance and Fasting Rules

Ramadan 2020 Date, Sehri & Iftar Timings, Prayer Time Table: One of the most important celebrations for the Muslim community around the world, Ramadan is the ninth and the holiest of months as per the Islamic calendar, which follows the lunar cycle. This year, the month is expected to begin Thursday, April 23 — subject to the sighting of the moon — and conclude Saturday, May 23.

The significance

As per Islamic beliefs and traditions, the holy book of Quran was revealed to prophet Muhammad during Ramadan. Muslims also believe that during this time, the gates of hell close and those of heaven open. Which is why the community focuses all its attention on God, doing good deeds like feeding and giving alms to the poor and the less privileged. During this month, they also spend quality time with family and friends. This year, however, owing to the ongoing health crisis around the world, certain restrictions will be in place.

Fasting rules

During Ramadan, Muslims fast every day from dawn to dusk. This fast is known as ‘roza‘. ‘Sehri‘, a pre-fast meal is eaten before sunrise, and the fast breaks at sunset with a post-fast meal called ‘iftar‘. The purpose of fasting is to have a sense of discipline and control, and also spiritual and religious consciousness. It is prescribed for believers in the Quran.

Here is the Ramadan sehri and iftar date and time for 2020

– 23 April, 2020 — 04.23 am and 6.53 pm

– 24 April, 2020 — 04.22 am and 6.53 pm

– 25 April, 2020 — 04.21 am and 6.54 pm

– 26 April, 2020 — 04.20 am and 6.55 pm

– 27 April, 2020 — 04.18 am and 6:55 pm

– 28 April, 2020 — 04.17 am and 6.56 pm

– 29 April, 2020 — 04.16 am and 6.56 pm

– 30 April, 2020 — 04.15 am and 6.57 pm

– 01 May, 2020 — 04.14 am and 6.58 pm

– 02 May, 2020 — 04.13 am and 6.58 pm

– 03 May, 2020 — 04.12 am and 6.59 pm

– 04 May, 2020 — 04.11 am and 6.59 pm

– 05 May, 2020 — 04.10 am and 7.00 pm

– 06 May, 2020 — 04.09 am and 7.01 pm

– 07 May, 2020 — 04.08 am and 7.01 pm

– 08 May, 2020 — 04.07 am and 7.02 pm

– 09 May, 2020 — 04.06 am and 7.02 pm

– 10 May, 2020 — 04.05 am and 7.03 pm

– 11 May, 2020 — 04.04 am and 7.04 pm

– 12 May, 2020 — 04.03 am and 7.04 pm

– 13 May, 2020 — 04.02 am and 7.05 pm

– 14 May, 2020 — 04.01 am and 7.05 pm

– 15 May, 2020 — 04.01 am and 7.06 pm

– 16 May, 2020 — 04:00 am and 7.07 pm

– 17 May, 2020 — 03.59 am and 7.07 pm

– 18 May, 2020 — 03.58 am and 7.08 pm

– 19 May, 2020 — 03.58 am and 7.08 pm

– 20 May, 2020 — 03.57 am and 7.09 pm

– 21 May, 2020 — 03.56 am and 7.10 pm

– 22 May, 2020 — 03.55 am and 7.10 pm

After Ramadan

After the month of fasting is over, the Muslim community celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr. They put on their best clothes and meet and greet their loved ones. But as mentioned earlier, this year is likely to be a little different.

