Ramadan 2019 Moon Sighting Today Time in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia: Muslims all over the world observe Ramadan and keep roza or the holy fast in the holy month of Ramadan which is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. Marked by intense fasting – from sunrise to sunset – during Ramadan, people break their fast with nightly feasts or ‘Iftar’ which take place after sunset.

Considered an opportune time to come closer to God, Ramadan is observed to remind people of the sufferings of the less fortunate. Muslims also donate to charities during the holy month and feed the hungry.

If the crescent moon is sighted by the officials, then Ramadan or Ramzan will begin on the evening of May 5 but astronomical experts have stated that it is highly unlikely. Saudi Arabia announced that Ramadan will begin on May 6, but the UAE moon sighting committee will meet after sunset on May 5 to make an official announcement.

To prepare for the roza, Muslims eat what is commonly called ‘suhoor’ a pre-dawn meal of power foods to get them through the day. After a sunset prayer, a large feast known as ‘iftar’ is shared with family and friends. This is a social event as much as it is a gastronomical adventure.

Across the Arab world, juices made from apricots are a staple at Ramadan iftars while in South Asia and Turkey, yogurt-based drinks are popular. Across the Muslim world, mosques and aid organisations set up tents and tables for the public to eat free iftar meals on every night of Ramadan.