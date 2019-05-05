Ramadan 2019 in India: Date, Time Table, Prayer Times, Significance and Rules

Ramadan 2019 Time Table, Prayer Times: Ramadan, or Ramzan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is a holy month when Muslims across the world observe roza or holy fast for a month. If the crescent moon is sighted by the officials, then Ramadan or Ramzan will begin on the evening of May 5 but astronomical experts have stated that it is highly unlikely. Saudi Arabia announced that Ramadan will begin on May 6, but the UAE moon sighting committee will meet after sunset on May 5 to make an official announcement.

Observed for an entire month from sunrise to sunset, the holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan is dedicated to the glorious night of Laylat al-Qadr when the holy Quran was first revealed to mankind. According to Islamic scriptures, throughout this month, the devils are locked up in chains in hell and nobody can come in the way of the almighty and true prayers.

During the fast, people let go off worldly pleasures and fast with their family and friends. Fasting is obligatory for all adult Muslims except for pregnant ladies, breastfeeding mothers, chronically ill, diabetic and menstruating ones.

In preparation for roza, Muslims across the world eat a pre-fast meal early morning which is called ‘Sehri’ and observe fast throughout the day by not eating, or drinking even a drop of water. Breaking the fast in the evening is called ‘Iftar’ where a feast is spread.

Ramadan or Ramzan is practiced by all Muslims irrespective of where they live. Five daily prayers are observed every day from pre-dawn to night. These are Fajr (dawn), Dhuhr (noon), Asr (afternoon), Maghrib (evening), and Isha (night).

Charity or Zakat which is a fixed percentage of a person’s savings is obligatory to be donated in Islam during Ramadan/Ramzan.