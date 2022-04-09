Ram Navami 2022: Puja vidhi, samagri, timings, mantra, and muhurat

Ram Navami 2022 puja vidhi, samagri, mantra: Ram Navami marks the celebration of the birth of Lord Ram, a Lord Vishnu incarnate. It is believed that he was born on navami tithi during shukla paksha of the month of Chaitra. This year, it will be celebrated on April 10, a Sunday.

The Ram Navami madhyahna muhurat is between 11.07 am and 1.40 pm. Navami tithi begins at 1.23 am on April 10 and ends at 3.15 am on April 11, 2022.

According to Drik Panchang, Lord Ram was born during the madhyanha period — the middle of the day. It prevails for six ghatis (approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes), and is the most auspicious time to perform puja rituals.

Temples mark this moment as one when the Lord was born, thereby chanting his name during this time. Ayodhya was the erstwhile kingdom where he was born, and Ram Navami celebrations here are splendid and grand. Devotees visit the city from different parts of the country, and also take a holy dip in river Sarayu before offering prayers.

The puja begins with meditation in front of an idol of Lord Ram, after which several mantras are chanted. After the God is invoked, five flowers are placed between the palms, and a mantra is chanted, after which the flowers are put in front of the idol.

Then, the God is offered water to wash his feet, head, and for sipping. After this, honey and milk are offered to him, followed by water for bathing. After this, he is offered new clothes, scent, and flowers. In the end, naivedya, fruits, betel leaf and dakshina are offered. This is followed by aarti.

