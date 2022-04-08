Ram Navami 2022: Date, History, Importance and Significance

While the dates vary each year, the festival is largely celebrated on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar’s Chaitra month. After the nine days of Chaitra Navratri, during which Goddess Durga is worshipped, it is believed as per Hindu mythology that Lord Rama, along with his three brothers Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughan made their descent on Earth. As such, it coincides with the Gregorian months of March-April every year. This year, it will be celebrated on April 10, 2022, which is a Sunday.

The day is particularly significant to the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism. On this day, people listen to recitals of the Ram katha, or stories from Lord Ram’s childhood, including texts from the sacred epic of Ramayana. While some customarily visit temples to offer their prayers, others pray at home and seek blessings from the mighty god. The day stands for positivity, prosperity and hope. People dress up Lord Ram idols with all the finery and jewels.

It is also a day of introspection and self-reflection. Many people seek the guidance of Lord Ram, and vow to right all the wrongs. People participate in charitable activities, too. Most importantly, the day symbolizes the victory of good over evil, and the establishment of the ‘dharma’ to beat ‘adharma’.

