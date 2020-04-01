Ram Navami 2020: Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Timings, Mantra, and Muhurat

Ram Navami 2020 Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Mantra: The annual festival of Ram Navami marks the birth of Lord Rama, who was the son of King Dashrath. Believed to be born on the ninth day after the new moon in Sukul Paksha (the waxing moon), Lord Rama is said to be an avatar or reincarnation of Lord Vishnu. People celebrate this day by offering prayers and visiting temples. Devotees also recite Tulsi Ramayan, the epic which recounts the story of this great king.

In the southern states of India, devotees perform Kalyanotsavam or marriage of small idols of Rama and Sita. This year Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 2. The auspicious time is from 11:10 AM to 01:40 PM and Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment is at 12:25

The mid-point of Madhyahna marks the moment when Lord Rama was born, and temples symbolise this moment. The chanting of Lord Rama and celebration reaches its peak during this time.

Navami Tithi Begins from 3:40 on Apr 02 and ends on 2:43 on Apr 3.

