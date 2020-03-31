Ram Navami 2020 Date: When is Ram Navami in 2020?

Ram Navami 2020 Date in India: This year it will be celebrated on April 2. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Ram Navami 2020 Date in India: This year it will be celebrated on April 2. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Ram Navami 2020 Date in India: Ram Navami is the final day of the nine-day long period of Chaitra Navratri. The day is considered extremely auspicious, and also marks Lord Ram’s birthday. This year it will be celebrated on April 2. The day is celebrated with much aplomb, especially in different parts of North India. Needless to say, it assumes most importance in Ayodhya, the place where Lord Ram was born.

On this day, every year, a Rath Yatra (chariot procession) is organised where people dress up in like Laxman, Sita, Lord Ram and ride the chariot while a group of devotees follow and walk with them. The day is also also celebrated with much gusto in Sitamarhi (Bihar), the place where Sita was born and also in Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu), from where it is believed that Lord Ram had begun his historic journey to Lanka to rescue her from Ravana.

It is believed that Madhyahna which goes on for six ghatis (approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes) to be the most holy time to perform Rama Navami Puja. At some temples, couplets from the Ramayana and Ramscharit Manas are also narrated by devotees. Many also chant Lord Ram’s name all throughout the day.

