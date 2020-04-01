Ram Navami 2020: Date, history, importance & significance of Ram Navami festival

Ram Navami 2020: The day is particularly significant to the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Ram Navami 2020: The day is particularly significant to the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Ram Navami 2020: Commemorated around spring time, the festival of Ram Navami celebrates the birth of Vishnu incarnate Lord Ram. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu was born on this day to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya, in present-day Uttar Pradesh in India.

While the dates vary each year, the festival is largely celebrated on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar’s Chaitra month. As such, it coincides with the Gregorian months of March-April every year. This year, it will be celebrated on April 2, 2020, which is a Thursday.

The day is particularly significant to the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism. On this day, people listen to recitals of the Ram katha, or stories from Lord Ram’s childhood, including texts from the sacred epic of Ramayana. While some customarily visit temples to offer their prayers, others pray at home and seek blessings of the mighty god. The day stands for positivity, prosperity and hope. People dress up Lord Ram idols with all the finery and jewels.

It is also a day of introspection and self-reflection. Many people seek the guidance of Lord Ram, and vow to right all the wrongs. People participate in charitable activities, too. Most importantly, the day symbolizes the victory of good over evil, and the establishment of the ‘dharma’ to beat ‘adharma’.

