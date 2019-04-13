Ram Navami 2019: Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Timings, Mantra, Procedure and Muhurat

Ram Navami 2019 Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Mantra, Procedure: The festival of Ram Navami is celebrated with great aplomb by devotees of Lord Ram across India. It is believed that the Lord, who is considered as one of the incarnations of Lord Vishnu, and ‘Maryada Purushottama’ (a person of sound character), was born on this day.

Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth date of the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, which also happens to be during the Navaratri festival, to commemorate the birthday of Lord Ram.

On this day, people visit Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram and even take a holy dip in Sarayu river during the Brahma Muhurt. They visit temples and worship Lord Ram, and also recite the Ramayana and observe a fast for the entire day.

This year Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 14. The auspicious time is from 11:07am to 13:39pm and Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment is at 12:23pm.

The mid-point of Madhyahna marks the moment when Lord Rama was born, and temples symbolise this moment. The chanting of Lord Rama and celebration reaches its peak during this time.