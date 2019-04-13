Ram Navami 2019: History, Importance & Significance of Ram Navami Festival in India

Happy Ram Navami 2019: For devout followers of Lord Ram, the festival of Ram Navami holds great significance. It is observed on the last day of Chaitra Navratri, to commemorate the birthday of Lord Ram, the seventh avatar among the Dashavatar of Lord Vishnu. According to legend, it is believed that on the auspicious day of Shukla Paksha Navami, Lord Ram made his divine appearance along with his three brothers, Lakshmana, Bharat and Shatrughna in Ayodhya during Madhyahna period (noon). He chose the house of Maharaja Dashratha who was extremely worried about the absence of sons in his dynasty.

Also, known as ‘Chaitra Masa Suklapaksha Navami’, in the northern and central part of India, people celebrate Ram Navami by decorating the temples with flowers, dressing up the deities magnanimously and adorning them with various ornamental offerings. They also observe ‘Attho Prahar’ a fast from sunrise till sunset.

But celebrations in Ayodhya, which is believed to be Lord Ram’s birthplace is unparalleled. Every year on Ram Navami, a special chariot procession (Rath Yatra) is carried out where four people dress up as Ram, Laxman, Sita and Hanuman, while hundreds of people dance and sing hymns in the Lord’s name.

Apart from Ayodhya, the festival is also widely celebrated in Sitamarhi in Bihar, which is considered to be Sita’s birthplace and Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, the place from where Ram began his journey to Lanka, to rescue Sita after being abducted by Ravan. \

Madhyahna which prevails for six ghatis (approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes) is the holiest time to perform Rama Navami Puja. On this day, couplets from the Ramayana and Ramscharit Manas are narrated in the temples and devotees chant Lord Ram’s name throughout the day.

This year, Ram Navami will be observed on April 14.