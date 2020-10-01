Ram Nath Kovind’s 75th birthday today: Some lesser-known facts about the 14th Indian President

President Ram Nath Kovind celebrates his 75th birthday today. (Source: Rashtrapati Bhavan/Twitter)

The 14th President of India Ram Nath Kovind celebrates his 75th birthday today. Born in a small village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, Kovind’s humble beginnings are a testament to his all-rounded personality – a statement also affirmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took to Twitter to share his wishes this morning.

“Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life,” tweeted PM Modi.

While many know that Kovind is an advocate by profession, and was then chosen as a Rajya Sabha member and Bihar’s governor before becoming India’s President, there are many lesser-known facts about the president and his illustrious career.

Here’s what you need to know

*Ram Nath Kovind fought for the rights of weaker sections, especially scheduled castes/scheduled tribes among others during his student days.

*After graduating from Kanpur University in law and commerce, he moved to Delhi to prepare for the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) entrance examination. However, he failed to pass the Civil Services Examination in the first two attempts. But he succeeded in the third attempt. However, he was selected for allied services, so he did not join civil service and started working as an advocate.

*Kovind practiced in Delhi High Court and Supreme Court for about 16 years until 1993.

*As a Rajya Sabha member of Parliament, Kovind helped in the construction of school buildings in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh under the Uttar Pradesh and MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development) scheme.

*Kovind represented India at the United Nations. He had addressed the United Nations General Assembly in October 2002.

*Before joining the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in 1977, he also worked as the private secretary of then Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

*Kovind has donated his ancestral house to his native village of Paraunkh as a marriage hall.

